Fast-rising recruit, local QB prospect lands offer from South Carolina

Chapin High QB Jayden Bradford scrambles for a gain during a scrimmage last month. Jeff Blake Photo

Jayden Bradford picked up another Power 5 offer on Friday.

South Carolina offered the Chapin dual-threat quarterback, adding to a growing list of schools. Bradford attended a camp at USC this summer and toured the facilities and campus.

Bradford already has offers from Penn State, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.

Bradford discussed his recruiting with The State after preseason scrimmage.

“We have been soaking it all in. It has been a childhood dream of mine to play Division I sports,” Bradford said. “I am trying to keep it level headed. Right now, it is all Chapin and all about the season.

Bradford, a sophomore, becomes the second in-state quarterback for the Class of 2024 that the Gamecocks have offered. Catawba Ridge quarterback Jadyn Davis, the top ranked prospect in Class of 2024 by 247Sports, was offered by USC in the summer.

According to 247Sports, Bradford is a four-star prospect, the No. 2 recruit in the state and No. 94 in the class nationally.

Bradford split time as starting quarterback during the COVID-shortened season in 2020 and is the Eagles’ No. 1 quarterback this season.

In the season opener last week against Mid-Carolina, Bradford was 11 of 17 for 175 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also rushed three times for 47 yards.

As a freshman, Bradford threw for 750 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

