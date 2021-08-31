College Sports

Gamecocks in the NFL: Where former South Carolina players landed for new season

South Carolina football again will have plenty of NFL representation as final rosters took shape Tuesday afternoon.

All 32 NFL teams were required to have their 53-man, season-opening rosters solidified by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The pro season starts next week.

Notable former Gamecocks who were cut include wide receiver Pharoh Cooper’s release from the Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Kyle Markway, who was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Players who were cut on Tuesday could be signed to practice squads or land with other teams throughout the next few days.

Regarding South Carolina’s newest professional additions, two rookie defensive backs showed promise throughout the NFL preseason.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn, the 2021 NFL Draft’s No. 8 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, and safety Israel Mukuamu each finished up their first preseason with flair. Mukuamu came down with an interception for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday against Jacksonville, and Horn broke up a pass against the Steelers in the Panthers’ last preseason game.

Other former Gamecocks suffered season-ending injuries before the league’s regular season is set to begin next month.

Rookie offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson will miss 2021 due to an ACL injury suffered in Tampa Bay’s first preseason game. Linebacker T.J. Brunson is dealing with the same injury in his second year with the New York Giants, sidelined with a preseason ACL tear. Running back Rico Dowdle had been climbing up the Cowboys’ depth chart before going down with a season-ending hip injury in late August.

Wide receiver Shi Smith, who had been performing well in his first training camp with the Panthers, left Carolina’s final preseason game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule later said Smith is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Other former Gamecocks lost their spots in earlier roster cuts. Center Donell Stanley was waived with an injury designation by Tampa Bay ahead of the 85-man deadline on Aug. 17.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened to former South Carolina football players landed ahead of the 2021 season.

Who was cut?

Gamecocks on 2021 NFL rosters

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

