A Gamecock tradition will return to gameday in 2021. Here’s what fans should know

The Gamecock Walk is back.

The longstanding pregame South Carolina tradition where coaches and players walk through a crowded of fans in Gamecock Park and across Bluff Road to Williams-Brice Stadium was canceled in 2020 as part of USC’s COVID-19 policies.

The Gamecock Walk will return for the new season, the school announced Monday. It is typically held around two and a half hours before kickoff.

“Pregame activities, including tailgating, will continue to be a part of game day,” USC said in a statement. “These include Gamecock Walk, which will have wider walk-through for the student-athletes, coaches and staff, and live music at Gamecock Village, starting at 3 pm for the Eastern Illinois game.”

Head coach Shane Beamer teased the Gamecock Walk’s return earlier Monday on Twitter, five days ahead of South Carolina’s season opener against Eastern Illinois.

“Counting on Gamecock Walk to be the biggest and best one EVER this Saturday!!” Beamer tweeted Monday morning.

South Carolina will allow full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium this season, a departure from last year’s reduction to 20,000 fans per game. USC will not require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the stadium, which can seat up to 77,559.

The university has partnered with DHEC to offer COVID-19 vaccines on gameday at Gamecock Village in Gamecock Park.

South Carolina 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4: home vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: at East Carolina, noon

Sept. 18: at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: home vs. Kentucky

Oct. 2: home vs. Troy

Oct. 9: at Tennessee

Oct. 16: home vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23: at Texas A&M

Oct. 30: OPEN

Nov. 6: home vs. Florida

Nov. 13: at Missouri

Nov. 20: home vs. Auburn

Nov. 27: home vs. Clemson

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Counting on Gamecock Walk to be the biggest and best one EVER this Saturday !! https://t.co/QpMMYcpVNJ — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) August 30, 2021