Final thoughts, score prediction ahead of South Carolina’s season opener

South Carolina’s season opener is only a few hours away. What a wait it’s been, huh?

From the firing of Will Muschamp seven games into last season to the hiring of Shane Beamer and everything since, it’s been a heck of an offseason here in Columbia.

It’s a new chapter around town for a lot of people. I, myself, have only been here since the middle of April after a couple years covering Mississippi State for the Columbus Commercial-Dispatch. I couldn’t be more excited for my first football season in and around the Gamecocks.

There’s something special about this time of year. Grills get fired up. Cold beers get popped. Friends and family gather for hours on any given Saturday in the fall from Columbia to Tuscaloosa and College Station to Gainesville.

Williams-Brice Stadium should be packed come Saturday night when “2001: A Space Odyssey” begins blaring from the speakers littered throughout the stadium. It’ll be my first time seeing it all unfold full-tilt. I know I can’t wait.

As for the actual game, South Carolina should handle things with ease. The Gamecocks have staunch advantages on the offensive and defensive lines. MarShawn Lloyd could get a chance to shine if Kevin Harris isn’t full go as he continues to recover from an offseason back procedure.

Oh, and Zeb Noland is starting at quarterback after being a graduate assistant three weeks ago. How about that?

The secondary remains a question mark. It’s unclear whether Cam Smith will be healthy enough to play. If not, it’ll fall on Darius Rush and Marcellas Dial to hold things down at corner. Division II import Carlins Platel is an interesting piece at nickel. R.J. Roderick is back for seemingly his 18th year at safety. Don’t be surprised if Washington State transfer Tyrese Ross lays some lumber on the back end as well.

Receivers Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks should get their moments to shine. Each has had up and down careers since they arrived in Columbia — Brooks as a touted transfer and Vann as an elite four-star prospect. South Carolina may not air the ball out tons Saturday, but both Brooks and Vann have been lauded for what they can bring to the offense throughout preseason camp.

In all reality, Saturday is still a Southeastern Conference-on-FCS matchup. It’s a “buy game,” if you will. South Carolina should handle its business assuming all goes relatively according to plan. If not, it’ll be a long season in the Palmetto State.

Shane Beamer has talked at length about preparing for his first jaunt out to the field at Willy-B as the head coach at USC. He’s dreamed of this moment for years. Well, folks, that moment has finally arrived.

Get those Cock-a-booses ready, y’all. Football season is here.

— Prediction: South Carolina 45, Eastern Illinois 14 —

How to watch South Carolina football game

Who: Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at South Carolina (0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559, full-capacity allowed for the first time since 2019)

TV: Not on traditional TV

Stream: SEC Network Plus/ESPN+

Line: USC by 40.5