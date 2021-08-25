USC football coaches join in sending sympathy messages for fallen Dutch Fork player

South Carolina football dmclemore@thestate.com

University of South Carolina football coaches shared their condolences over the loss of a Dutch Fork High School football player who died after collapsing at practice on Tuesday.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, receivers coach Justin Stepp and tight ends coach Erik Kimrey all posted messages of support Wednesday morning on Twitter. Kimrey is a Dutch Fork grad and one of the top quarterbacks in school history.

“Praying for the Dutch Fork community this morning,” Kimrey wrote.

“Heartbreaking news out of Dutch Fork HS yesterday …I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you,” Beamer posted.

In addition to USC coaches, support and condolences poured in from high school football coaches and programs across the state late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

“The SCFCA extends condolences to the family of the young man at @dutchforkhigh, the @dfhsfootball family and @LexRich5Schools,” the SC Football Coaches Association wrote on its Twitter page.

Lexington-Richland 5 school district announced the death of the player late Tuesday night. The district didn’t release the player’s name in a statement.

“The death of any youth in our community is a tragedy for all. At this difficult time, we turn our attention to supporting the family,” the district said. “... This is a sad day for us and our entire community is grieving the loss.”

The district said additional counselors and district support will be available to students over the next few days.

