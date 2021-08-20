South Carolina greats Shaw, Roth headline star-studded hall of fame class

Gamecocks fans already hold the likes of former quarterback Connor Shaw and ace pitcher Michael Roth in high esteem, but now the school will immortalize them in an official manner.

South Carolina announced Friday that it will add 10 new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame, highlighted by Shaw, Roth and former athletic director Mike McGee, who hired coaching greats Ray Tanner, Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier.

Created in 1967, the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame now includes 197 members, all selected by the school’s association of lettermen.

This year’s class will be inducted Oct. 14 and honored during USC football’s Oct. 16 home matchup against Vanderbilt.

Both Shaw and Roth helped lead their respective sports to heights never seen at USC. Shaw guided the Gamecocks to three consecutive 11-win seasons from 2011-13, went 17-0 at Williams-Brice Stadium in his career and is the all-time USC wins leader for a quarterback with 27.

Roth, meanwhile, was instrumental in leading Tanner’s USC baseball team to consecutive College World Series titles in 2010 and 2011, posting a career 26-6 record.

The class includes Gamecocks standouts from a variety of sports, including former men’s basketball point guard Scotti Ward (1960-63) and women’s basketball player Brantley Southers (1981-86), who ranks fourth all-time in USC scoring with 1,982 career points.

2021 USC Athletics Hall of Fame Class

John Abraham, football (1996-99)

Mike Durrah, football (1980-83)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Mike McGee, athletic director (1993-05)

Michael Roth, baseball (2009-12)

Connor Shaw, football (2010-13)

Brantley Southers, women’s basketball (1981-86)

Scotti Ward, men’s Basketball (1960-63)

Kim (Hudson) Williams, volleyball (1993-2004)

Ron Willis, track and field (1990-94)

Nancy Wilson, women’s basketball (1985-97)