Dom Amore: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, charisma and chemistry, an odd couple ready to win and entertain at UConn

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd saw Paige Bueckers at a USA Basketball tryout and was less than impressed. The best of friendships often start out that way, don’t they?

“We were both trying out as point guards,” Fudd said, “So we were on the same team and I watched her play and I was like, ‘Oh, I have nothing to worry about with this girl. I have a better chance of making it than her.’

“But she’s deceiving. And then I realized she was one of the best players I’ve ever seen play. In practice, she scored five or six possessions in a row, no one could guard her and I thought, ‘Well, I guess I was wrong about her.’”

Bueckers: “Yeah, she didn’t think I was good. I don’t really look like a basketball player as much as I am, but she definitely underestimated me. I knew what she was. I knew she was a bucket, but it took her a while to understand who I was.”

So they both made the team, and over time they played in the backcourt together and bonded as opposites with common passions inevitably do. Fudd, from D.C., a little over two years past a devastating knee injury, is the nervous one, the overthinker. Bueckers, a year older, from Minnesota, is the gregarious, let-it-fly one.

Reunited at UConn, where Bueckers was last year’s freshman sensation and Fudd, according to the script, is to be this year’s, they often find themselves alone in the Werth Center, rebounding for each other. Top recruits in the country, Classes of 2020 and ’21, it’s all they have in common that matters.

“Sort of like an opposites-attract kind of thing,” Bueckers said. “I’m really outgoing and energetic, a lot of personality. She’s more a quiet, laid-back person. I’m not sure why we mix well together, but we do. It’s sort of like peanut butter and jelly, there has to be a balance of loudness and quietness.”

The aspirations and expectations for these two, surrounded by the star-studded ensemble always on stage at UConn, are larger than life. Of course, they are supposed to win multiple national championships together, certainly a perfect season or two, to be compared with the past Husky perfectionists.

Oh, and they are supposed to keep us entertained while they’re doing it, saying and doing the right things, in the right ways at the right times. The times are changing for women’s college basketball, popularity is growing, becoming more general, less niche, and the opportunity for college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness appears made for them.Bueckers and Fudd, already nationally-known names, can break new ground over the next three years UConn.

It’s quite an ask for teenagers, but as they met state media Tuesday, together and without the barrier of a computer screen or face coverings, this new Huskies’ odd couple seems to know exactly what the audience wants — charisma and chemistry — and they are ready to deliver.

“It’s sort of surreal,” Bueckers said. “This is something we’ve talked about since we first met each other was playing together, how well we gelled on the court and the chemistry we had. It’s been a project ever since I committed to UConn to get her to come here with me. For her to finally be here, it’s kind of crazy.”

The fun starts now. After holding court separately for a few minutes, they knew it was time for that joint interview. Bueckers walked over, and they teased each other about who outshot the other, who outperformed the other. They playfully struggled to praise each other. “Tell them what happened,” Fudd told Bueckers. “Don’t lie.”

Once Bueckers is over her ankle injury, she said, it would be no contest in the gym, not in H-O-R-S-E, not in one-on-one, free-throw shooting. Anything Azzi can do, Paige will do better. If this were on Broadway, and not Jim Calhoun Way, that would cue the next musical number.

“We both hate losing,” Bueckers said. “But we hate losing to each other more than anything.”

Before long, a TV reporter handed them the mic and they were interviewing each other, because of course, they were. More ribbing. Seems they’ve done this before.

But behind the public-facing friendship are the moments that will make this show a blockbuster, the mutual respect and indispensable drive to be great.

“After workouts, I’ll rebound for her,” Fudd said. “If I don’t miss too much, she’ll rebound for me. She gives me a lot of pointers, especially the first week or so. I was really nervous, I‘ve adjusted now, but our first practice, just small things to help me out. I get nervous for everything. Nervous with a new environment, completely new everything: school, basketball, teammates.

“I was just nervous about how I would fit in. I don’t think she gets nervous. She helps calm my nerves, but at the same time, I still don’t understand her. We’re very similar, but at the same time very different. I’m quieter, she’s louder, but we have the same work ethic, goals.”

Bueckers insists that, appearances to the contrary, she does get nervous.

“[Fudd] shows it to where I can see it,” she said. “The people closest to her can see when she’s getting nervous. She’s an overthinker, she gets into her own head sometimes and I’m just trying to build her confidence, because I know how hard she works. I tell her all the time: ‘You know how hard you work, you should be the most confident person in America, playing basketball.’”

When the lights go up at Gampel in November, Bueckers and Fudd will find a state ready to be enchanted, and, probably, outside the state, a college basketball world already tired of hearing about all this “chemistry” at UConn. Everyone will just have to get used to it, for the show is just beginning.

“The two years we played USA Basketball together, I always thought we had the best chemistry,” Fudd said. “For having not played with each other ever, we always play so well off each other. She was recruiting me a lot to come here, always saying ‘I know where you’re going to be, I know your sweet spot, I’ll be able to hit you wherever you want,’ so I’m excited to start practicing and playing together.”