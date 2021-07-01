Gamecock great, former pro wrestler Del Wilkes has died, report says

former USC football player Del Wilkes 1984 All-American with Bob Hope

Del Wilkes, South Carolina football All-American and former professional wrestler, has died according to a report from longtime wrestling writer Mike Mooneyham for the Charleston Post & Courier. He was 59 years old

No Gamecock reached such heights in two different pursuits as Wilkes. The Columbia native and Irmo High graduate paved the way for the offense for the 1984 Black Magic team and then went on to a lucrative career as The Patriot, a star in the WCW and WWE, as well as in Japan.

“When I was a kid, there were two things — football and pro wrestling — that occupied my every waking thought,” Wilkes once said.

Wilkes played for the Gamecocks in 1980-1981 and then again in 1983-1984. He was a first-team All-American at guard during the 1984 season.

A university spokesman was not able to confirm Wilkes’ death as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

