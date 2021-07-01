College Sports

Frank Martin’s Gamecocks land LSU big-man transfer

LSU’s Josh Gray, right L.G. Patterson AP

The South Carolina men’s basketball added a unique transfer to its roster Thursday.

The Gamecocks confirmed the signing of Josh Gray from LSU, a rare move to add a transfer from another SEC program. He’s expected to be the 10th new face on the Gamecocks this year.

The 6-foot-11 center from Brooklyn, New York averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, his only season with the Tigers.

He is eligible to play in the 2021-22 season, a school spokesperson confirmed. The SEC recently dropped its rule requiring intraconference transfers to sit out a year. Gray’s entrance into the transfer portal was reported by media outlets on May 5.

