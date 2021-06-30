South Carolina dips into Texas again, lands commitment from wide receiver

Landon Samson

South Carolina continued its red hot recruiting run Wednesday when it dipped into the Lone Star State for the second time in its 2022 class.

Three-star receiver Landon Samson announced his commitment to the Gamecocks via Twitter. Samson is USC’s 12th public commitment in the 2022 class and the seventh in the last 11 days.

Rated the No. 787 player and No. 108 receiver in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, the Dallas-area native stars at Texas high school football powerhouse Southlake Carroll. He had offers from Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Duke, UCF, Boise State, Memphis, Tulane and Louisiana, among others.

Samson’s three 247Sports crystal ball projections indicated he was leaning toward Nebraska before he chose South Carolina on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver finished his junior season with 75 catches 1,293 yards 15 touchdowns. He also notched six receptions for 91 yards in the 6A state championship game against Westlake High School.

South Carolina has now added two players from Texas in the 2022 class in Samson and three-star safety Peyton Williams. The Gamecocks have signed just two players from the state since 2009, the last being Shilo Sanders in 2019.

USC’s 2022 class is currently rated 22nd nationally and 10th in the Southeastern Conference following Samson’s commitment according to 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.

South Carolina’s Class of 2022 Commitments

Braden Davis, QB

Ryan Brubaker, OT

Grayson Mains, OT

Cason Henry, OT

Landon Samson, WR

Kylic Horton, WR

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Anthony Rose, S

Peyton Williams, S

Kajuan Banks, S

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S