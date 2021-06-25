Coming off NCAA regional, USC baseball coach Mark Kingston signs contract extension

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston has signed a two-year contract extension.

The extension was voted on by USC’s board of trustees on Friday.

Hired in June of 2017, Kingston just completed his fourth season at the helm of the Gamecocks program, leading USC to a 34-23 (16-14 SEC) record in 2021. USC hosted an NCAA regional — as a No. 2 seed — but the Gamecocks were eliminated by Virginia, who went on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

South Carolina hired Kingston out of South Florida after the resignation of Chad Holbrook, now the coach at College of Charleston. Kingston originally signed a six-year contract with USC, running through June 30, 2023 with an annual compensation of $600,000.

Under Kingston, the Gamecocks have appeared in a super regional and NCAA regional. They missed the tournament in 2019 with a 28-28 record and opened the 2020 season with a 12-4 record before COVID-19 cut the season short.