Frank Martin, Gamecocks land first 2022 commitment from in-state prospect

Zachary Davis turned some heads this weekend at the SC High School Basketball Live Period event in Rock Hill.

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin was one of those impressed by the 6-foot-8 guard from Denmark-Olar. Martin was there all weekend and watched Davis perform in the individual camp on Sunday.

On Monday, Davis visited USC and made a verbal commitment to play for Martin and the Gamecocks. Davis is the first commitment for the Class of 2022.

Davis averaged 16.9 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds in a COVID-shortened season last year for the Class A program.

As a sophomore, he averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Davis is part of a talented in-state class for 2022 and 2023. The 2022 class includes nationally-ranked prospects including Keenan’s Jazian Gortman, Blythewood’s Julian Phillips and Dorman’s Noah Clowney. The 2023 class includes Ridge View’s GG Jackson, Gray Collegiate’s Brandon Gardner and Christ Church’s Jordan Butler.