South Carolina adds Texas safety to 2022 recruiting class

Peyton Williams

South Carolina has added a third defensive back to its 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star safety Peyton Williams announced his commitment to South Carolina on Monday via Twitter. Williams is rated the No. 65 safety in the class and the No. 156 player in Texas according to 247Sports.

In seven games last season, the Rockwall-Heath standout recorded 46 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions. He also notched 68 tackles and a pair of interceptions during the 2019 season.

Williams previously received an offer from coach Shane Beamer’s staff in April. He chose USC over offers from Maryland, Colorado, Florida State and Michigan State, among others.

South Carolina now has seven commits in its 2022 class — including three safeties.

South Carolina Class of 2022 Commits

Kajuan Banks, S

Braden Davis, QB

Grayson Mains, OL

Jy’Vonte McClendon, S

Donovan Westmoreland, LB

Jamaal Whyce, DL

Peyton Williams, S