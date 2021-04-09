College Sports
National champs! Carolina Girls dance team claim title for Gamecocks
A South Carolina sports team is bringing home a national championship.
USC’s dance team, the Carolina Girls, took home first place in Division IA dance team performance at the National Dance Alliance championships on Friday for a historic victory.
The team took to social media to show off its national championship trophy and banner at Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Carolina Girls had earned top-five finishes nationally in 2019, 2016, 2015 and 2014, finishing second in 2019. Last year’s national collegiate championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to competing itself, the dance team also performs at men’s and women’s Gamecock basketball games. This year due to COVID-19 restrictions, those performances were filmed beforehand and shown on the video screen during the game.
