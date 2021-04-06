Major contributor for Frank Martin’s Gamecocks leaving team

South Carolina forward Justin Minaya has declared for the NBA draft and entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Minaya made it clear in his post that he will not return for another season with the Gamecocks, saying he put his name into the portal to “keep my options open to become a graduate transfer.”

Since the season ended, USC teammates Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard also announced decisions to enter the NBA draft process — without agents — but neither player entered his name into the portal.

A redshirt junior, Minaya played four seasons for Frank Martin’s Gamecocks, averaging 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for his career. He started 19 games this season and led the team with 6.3 rebounds per game.

“Gamecock nation, four years ago you welcomed me with open arms,” Minaya said in his Instagram post. “I want to extend a huge thank you to head coach Frank Martin and all of the assistant coaches who worked to develop and refine my skills. A special thank you to all of my teammates, we will be brothers forever.”

There has been a flurry of player movement across the country, with more than 1,200 Division I basketball players in the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com. In recent weeks, South Carolina has lost guards Trae Hannibal and T.J. Moss to the portal as well as sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary.

The USC coaching staff has been active on the transfer market as well, picking up Murray State guard and Columbia native Chico Carter Jr. this week.

After weeks of rumors about a coaching change, Martin appears to be staying in Columbia, but the university has not announced a formal decision or issued public comment on the matter.

Projecting the 2021-22 Gamecocks

Who’s coming

G Chico Carter Jr. (transfer)

G Devin Carter (signee)

G Jacobi Wright (signee)

F TaQuan Woodley (signee)

F Carlous Williams (commit)

Who’s going

G Trae Hannibal (transfer)

G T.J. Moss (transfer)

F Jalyn McCreary (transfer)

F Justin Minaya (grad transfer and draft)

NBA Draft

G Jermaine Couisnard (no agent)

F Keyshawn Bryant (no agent)

TBD

G A.J. Lawson

G Seventh Woods

G Mike Green

G Ford Cooper Jr.

F Trey Anderson

F Wildens Leveque

F Alanzo Frink

F Ja’Von Benson

F Tre-Vaughn Minott