Steady bats carry South Carolina to sixth straight win

South Carolina’s George Callil (6) and Wes Clarke (28) each had home runs on Tuesday. Jeff Blake Photo

Two years ago, Gardner-Webb pitcher Noah Davis authored one of the lowest points in one of the lowest seasons in South Carolina baseball recent history.

The then-sophomore allowed zero runs in six innings in an upset win in Founders Park, one of only two victories he got on the 2019 season. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks got a small measure of vengeance.

Davis faced only six batters total. He took a loss without registering an out, as Mark Kingston’s squad steadily held off the Bulldogs 9-4 to run USC’s winning streak to six games.

The worst damage was done in the first. After a Josiah Sightler RBI double, Gamecocks catcher Wes Clarke clubbed his 14th home run of the season to give the Gamecocks a four-run lead.

The Bulldogs (7-10) managed to get one run on the board against Jack Mahoney, but USC (17-6) extended the lead, getting the first home run of the season from shortstop George Callil, the sixth of his career. Brady Allen also hit a home run.

Mahoney (1-0), a freshman from Chicago in his first career start, tossed four innings of one-run ball, striking out six. Jackson Phipps, another freshman, relieved Mahoney and struck out five in two innings.

Davis (1-2) lasted 18 pitches two years after he bedeviled a South Carolina team that finished near the cellar of the SEC.

That squad was a far cry from this one, which sprang to life over the weekend and is looking to make its way in a particularly brutal SEC.

The Gamecocks were coming off a sweep of No. 5 Florida and now head into a relatively lighter period in the SEC schedule. They catch an unranked Georgia team this weekend and then a struggling Missouri program. After that, they’ll catch recently-ranked LSU and three Top-5 teams back-to-back-to-back in Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas. That’s after facing the top-5 Vanderbilt and Florida the past two weekends.

Next South Carolina baseball games

Who: South Carolina (17-6, 4-2 SEC) at Georgia (17-7, 2-4 SEC)

Where: Foley Field in Athens

When: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

Watch: All three games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus