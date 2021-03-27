Gamecocks take down Gators again to secure signature series victory

South Carolina’s Wes Clarke TheBigSpur/SEC pool

There was no reason to panic.

After No. 25 South Carolina opened the year with a sizzling-hot 11 straight wins, the Gamecocks were bound to come down to earth, especially against the likes of Texas and Vanderbilt on the road. In the last two weekends, the Longhorns swept the Gamecocks, and the Commodores no-hit them — but South Carolina didn’t let those struggles mount.

Mark Kingston’s club proved this weekend that it remains a force to be reckoned with in the Southeastern Conference. With a 4-1 win over No. 5 Florida on Saturday night, the Gamecocks (15-6, 3-2 SEC) clinched their first series win over the Gators since 2011.

USC starter Brannon Jordan provided much-needed longevity on the mound after Friday night’s 14-inning epic. The senior right-hander struck out nine Gators and allowed just one run on five hits in seven innings. He pitched himself into trouble early in the game, allowing back-to-back two-out hits in the second inning to give Florida a 1-0 lead, but he relied on his power breaking ball to hold Florida in check the rest of the way.

Offensively, junior Wes Clarke snapped back into early season form to provide the Gamecocks with the only runs they’d need. He hit is NCAA-leading 12th home run of the year in the bottom of the fifth inning — a three-run go-ahead shot against Florida starter Jack Leftwich. The homer was his first hit in SEC play, as Clarke’s bat had cooled after a torrid start.

The USC lineup struggled to capitalize on early opportunities against an erratic Leftwich, who hit a USC record six batters in just 4.2 innings, but Clarke broke through, and the Gamecocks added an insurance run for closer Brett Kerry with a George Callil sacrifice fly in the eighth.

