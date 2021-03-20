Observations from Shane Beamer’s first spring football practice with South Carolina

South Carolina football took the field for its first official practice of the spring season on Saturday, going through drills on a blustery morning on the fields next to the Long Family Football Operations Center. Media members were allowed to view the first few periods of work; here are some observations from coach Shane Beamer’s first outing.

▪ The traditional yellow injured/no-contact jerseys did not make an appearance. QBs were in green while defensive back Dominick Hill, who recently posted on social media about undergoing surgery, was in blue. Everyone else was in regular jerseys, although that might have been the case because it was a day without pads and without contact.

▪ Another unusual quirk was having some injured players go through the team stretching period and then duck into the indoor facility for more work. The Will Muschamp staff usually kept the injured players in the back or off to the side until media departed.

▪ Players spotted in the indoor group included: running back MarShawn Lloyd, corner Joey Hunter, running back Bruce Staley, wide receiver OrTre Smith, Spencer Eason-Riddle, Randrecous Davis, Bradley Dunn, Damani Staley. Offensive tackle Jakai Moore was in a boot and using a scooter. Defensive tackle Rick Sandidge was in a boot but was walking.

▪ Transfer QB Jason Brown did not appear to be present.

▪ Tight end Jaheim Bell looked like he’s put in a bit of work in the weight room. Fellow tight end Tre Kenion looked like he’s dropped some weight.

▪ Defensive lineman Devontae Davis was out there and moving well. He has not played his first two years on campus after arriving from junior college.

▪ Special-teams coordinator Pete Lembo came to Columbia with a reputation as a technician, and that was on display Saturday. The first period after stretching was a special teams circuit, and Lembo was getting after some guys with some nuanced guidance.

▪ One interesting drill the team deployed was one where players had to hold a length of PVC pipe across their lower backs and get downfield with a shoulder dip. It appeared proper technique on that dip was the aim of the drill.

▪ Derrick Moore was a wave of energy. Certainly getting after players.

▪ The teams did some offense and defense walkthroughs. Players were moving between groups somewhat fluidly, but below is a look at some of the main groups and how the depth chart looks early.

First team:

QBs: Luke Doty

RB: Kevin Harris (with some ZaQuandre White)

WR: Dakereon Joyner, Jalen Brooks, Chad Terrell

TE: Nick Muse

OL: Jazston Turnetine (OT), Jaylin Nichols (OG), Eric Douglas (C), Jovaughn Gwyn (OG), Dylan Wonnum (OT)

DL: Aaron Sterling (Edge), Jabari Ellis (DT), Zacch Pickens (DT), Kingsley Enagbare (Edge)

LB: Debo Williams, Sherrod Greene, Darryle Ware

DB: Jahmar Brown (S), Cam Smith (CB), Jaylan Foster (S), Joey Hunter (CB)

Second team:

QB: Colten Gauthier

RB: Rashad Amos

WR: Josh Vann, Rico Powers, Trey Adkins

TE: EJ Jenkins

OL: (incomplete) Vershon Lee, Hank Manos (center), Tyshawn Wannamaker (guard)

DL: Jordan Burch, Keem Green, Tonka Hemingway, Rod Fitten

LB: Debo Williams, Mo Kaba

DB: (Incomplete) O’Donnell Fortune, Marcellas Dial, Landon Greer