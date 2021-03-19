Charleston Southern freshman wide receiver Joe Bradshaw dies at 19

Charleston Southern wide receiver Joe Bradshaw Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern freshman wide receiver Joe Bradshaw died Thursday night, the school announced Friday. He was 19 years old.

Bradshaw died away from campus, according to an official release from the school, which notes that “at this time, authorities are still gathering information surrounding the circumstances of his death.”

A preferred walk-on from Nease High in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Bradshaw played for former Buccaneer quarterback Collin Drafts in high school before attending CSU. He majored in computer engineering, and friends and teammates called him “Jo Jo.”

Bradshaw didn’t play in the Buccaneers’ spring season opener against Kennesaw State and was recovering from surgery just before the season.

“He was such a proud member of our Charleston Southern Football ministry that even wrist surgery a few weeks ago could not keep him away from his football family,” said CSU coach Autry Denson in an official statement. “Later on that same day, after his surgery, this dude was spotted in the parking lot attempting to attend a team meeting that he was excused from. I could go on and on about Joe, but what is most important is that we remember him for who he was.

“He was a child of God, that unapologetically loved other people in a manner that was honoring to God. To say he will be missed would be an understatement, but we will trust God to strengthen us and his family to honor his memory by using every day that God gives us to keep a big ‘Jo Jo’ smile on our face and love like he did.”

