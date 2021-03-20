Gamecock great Patrick DiMarco officially joins Shane Beamer’s football staff

Former South Carolina standout and All-Pro running back Patrick DiMarco is re-joining the Gamecock football program.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed the addition. DiMarco will serve as football analyst and assistant director of football relations. DiMarco was on the field Saturday as the Gamecocks began spring practice.

”Obviously, what he did as a player speaks for itself,” Beamer said in a statement. “We told our team this: Here’s a guy who was somewhat under recruited coming into Carolina, to have the career that he had here, and then to have a 10- or 11-year career in the NFL, make two Pro Bowls, play in a Super Bowl. He’s got a fantastic story. He’ll be a great resource for us as a staff.

“He’ll be here to help our offense and special teams as an analyst and assist Connor Shaw and Derrick Moore in their roles. He can’t coach on the field, but he will be a great resource for us.”

DiMarco retired from the NFL in January after almost a decade in the league. Right after his retirement, DiMarco was in Columbia and took a tour of the Gamecock football facility, met with Beamer and sat in an offensive staff meeting.

DiMarco said during an interview with the JB and Goldwater Show that he was close to becoming a graduate assistant coach for Steve Spurrier at South Carolina. But three days later, the Kansas City Chiefs called and offered him a tryout.

“There is a lot of stuff going round. I am very new to the coaching and player development world I am trying to pursue,” DiMarco said in January. “I am grateful for all the people who have reached out to me.

“... I would be dumb to say my heart is not still in the game of football. I’ve played every year of my life since third grade. I’m interested in staying involved in football.”

DiMarco was a two-time team captain at South Carolina, playing tight end and fullback over the course of four seasons under Spurrier. He had brief stints with the San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs before finally catching on with the Atlanta Falcons.

As a member of the Falcons, DiMarco had his finest season in 2015, going to his first Pro Bowl and earning second-team All-Pro honors as he caught 13 passes for 110 yards and two scores. In 2016, he made it to the Super Bowl with Atlanta before losing to the New England Patriots.

DiMarco spent his last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19) before being released in September.

”It’s a credit to him,” Beamer said. “He finished his career and knew this was what he wanted to do and only wanted to do it at one place, and that’s Carolina — a place that he loves.”