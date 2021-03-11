Over and out: South Carolina exits SEC tournament, enters uncertain offseason

One year ago at the SEC tournament, the South Carolina men’s basketball team was oozing with confidence.

Head coach Frank Martin remembers how excited his players were about getting another chance to face Arkansas, a team they had beaten earlier in the year. They believed they could beat the Razorbacks again. Then COVID-19 struck, the tournament was canceled, and in the year since, Martin has searched in vain for that spark his players once showed.

He could never find it. South Carolina’s season ended on Thursday night in the team’s first game of the SEC tournament in Nashville, with the No. 11 seed Gamecocks losing to No. 6 seed Ole Miss, 76-59. With the loss, South Carolina finished the year 6-15 (4-13) — the worst record in Martin’s nine-year tenure.

From three separate COVID-19 shutdowns to Martin testing positive for the virus twice to Alanzo Frink being ruled for the year, the 2020-21 season sapped the Gamecocks from the very beginning. And the unusual season was met with an equally unusual ending.

South Carolina played short-handed, with key veterans Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard both out due to a “coach’s decision,” announced moments before the game. Bryant and Cousinard ranked as the team’s second- and third-highest scorers.

Though the Gamecocks matched Ole Miss blow for blow for most of the first half, their lack of personnel eventually caught up to them. USC didn’t score a field goal in the final five minutes of the half as the Rebels built a lead they’d never relinquish.

With the season now over, questions abound for the Gamecocks, starting at the top. Martin said this week that South Carolina is “where I want to call home” and that he’s not chasing other jobs, but with just two years left on his contract and with the Gamecocks missing the postseason every year since the team’s first-ever Final Four run in 2017, it’s possible the university could be compelled to part ways.

Martin would make roughly $3 million each of the next two seasons, with the Gamecocks owing him a $6.5 million buyout should they make a change.

It’s also possible junior guard A.J. Lawson played his final game as a Gamecock. Though Lawson said this week he hasn’t yet made a decision about his future, he’s taken part in the NBA draft process each of the last two seasons, and he finished fourth in the SEC this season with 16.9 points per game, earning second team All-SEC honors.