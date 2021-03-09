AJ Lawson nabs All-SEC honors from league’s coaches

South Carolina junior guard A.J. Lawson earned All-SEC second team honors, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6 guard finished fourth in the SEC in scoring with 16.9 points per game and was especially effective beyond the arc this season, finishing first in the SEC with 2.9 3-pointers made per game and second in the conference with a 35.6% 3-point field-goal percentage.

This season, Lawson became the 47th Gamecock to score 1,000 career points, and his 163 career 3-pointers rank eighth in school history. His selection marks the sixth straight season that USC has had a player named to the first or second team.

“I feel like each year I’ve grown more and more,” Lawson said Tuesday. “This year I’ve grown (a lot); we had to go through so much. Every Division I athlete who’s been through this COVID season — it’s hard. I feel like me sticking to the grind every day, trying to get better and still learning, I feel like that just shows how much I care for this game and how much I love it. It was hard, but I’ve been through it, lived through it.”

Lawson and the Gamecocks earned the No. 11 seed in this weeks SEC’s tournament in Nashville and will play No. 6 Ole Miss on Thursday night.

Full SEC awards below:

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama