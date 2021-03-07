SEC men’s basketball tournament bracket is set. Who will Gamecocks play?

The South Carolina men’s basketball team earned the No. 11 seed in the SEC tournament and will open play 9 p.m. Thursday against Ole Miss in Nashville.

The game will air on SEC Network.

With a 28-point loss at Kentucky on Saturday, Frank Martin’s Gamecocks finished the season 6-14 (4-12 SEC). Their only path toward playing in the NCAA tournament will be through winning the SEC tournament, which runs from March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee.

Despite the team’s struggles in a stop-and-start season, Gamecocks players have talked about the importance of maintaining a positive attitude heading into the tournament.

“I feel like the SEC tournament anybody can win, and so I feel like we have a chance, honestly,” sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary said after Saturday’s loss. “It’s open for anybody to win the SEC tournament, so we got to lock in and get ready for these next couple of days.”

SEC TOURNAMENT SEEDS

1. Alabama (16-2)

2. Arkansas (13-4)

3. LSU (11-6)

4. Tennessee (10-7)

5. Florida (9-7)

6. Ole Miss (10-8)

7. Missouri (8-8)

8. Kentucky (8-9)

9. Mississippi State (8-10)

10. Georgia (7-11)

11. South Carolina (4-12)

12. Vanderbilt (3-13)

13. Texas A&M (2-8)

*Auburn (6-11) self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season

SEC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas A&M — 7 p.m., SEC Network

SECOND ROUND — Thursday, March 11

Game 2: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Kentucky — 12 p.m., SEC Network

Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner — 2 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4: No. 10 Georgia vs No. 7 Missouri — 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 11 South Carolina vs No. 6 Ole Miss — 9 p.m., SEC Network

QUARTERFINALS — Friday, March 12

Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner — 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner — 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner — 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner — 9 p.m., SEC Network

SEMIFINALS — Saturday, March 13

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner — 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner — 3 p.m., ESPN

FINAL — Sunday, March 14

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner — 1 p.m., ESPN