SEC men’s basketball tournament bracket is set. Who will Gamecocks play?
The South Carolina men’s basketball team earned the No. 11 seed in the SEC tournament and will open play 9 p.m. Thursday against Ole Miss in Nashville.
The game will air on SEC Network.
With a 28-point loss at Kentucky on Saturday, Frank Martin’s Gamecocks finished the season 6-14 (4-12 SEC). Their only path toward playing in the NCAA tournament will be through winning the SEC tournament, which runs from March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee.
Despite the team’s struggles in a stop-and-start season, Gamecocks players have talked about the importance of maintaining a positive attitude heading into the tournament.
“I feel like the SEC tournament anybody can win, and so I feel like we have a chance, honestly,” sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary said after Saturday’s loss. “It’s open for anybody to win the SEC tournament, so we got to lock in and get ready for these next couple of days.”
SEC TOURNAMENT SEEDS
1. Alabama (16-2)
2. Arkansas (13-4)
3. LSU (11-6)
4. Tennessee (10-7)
5. Florida (9-7)
6. Ole Miss (10-8)
7. Missouri (8-8)
8. Kentucky (8-9)
9. Mississippi State (8-10)
10. Georgia (7-11)
11. South Carolina (4-12)
12. Vanderbilt (3-13)
13. Texas A&M (2-8)
*Auburn (6-11) self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season
SEC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND — Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas A&M — 7 p.m., SEC Network
SECOND ROUND — Thursday, March 11
Game 2: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Kentucky — 12 p.m., SEC Network
Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner — 2 p.m., SEC Network
Game 4: No. 10 Georgia vs No. 7 Missouri — 7 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 11 South Carolina vs No. 6 Ole Miss — 9 p.m., SEC Network
QUARTERFINALS — Friday, March 12
Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner — 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner — 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner — 7 p.m., SEC Network
Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner — 9 p.m., SEC Network
SEMIFINALS — Saturday, March 13
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner — 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner — 3 p.m., ESPN
FINAL — Sunday, March 14
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner — 1 p.m., ESPN
