South Carolina locks in SEC tournament seed. Here’s a first projection of the bracket

South Carolina women’s basketball lost to Texas A&M on Sunday, but the Gamecocks might not have to wait long to get a rematch with the Aggies.

The SEC women’s basketball tournament kicks off Wednesday in Greenville, with 13 teams set to play after Vanderbilt opted out of the season after playing eight games.

With A&M’s victory Sunday, it will take the No. 1 seed in the tourney. But for the eighth year in a row, USC will be in the top two checking in as the No. 2 seed.

South Carolina has won five SEC tournament titles in six years, the most successful stretch in conference history. The Gamecocks will open their title defense Friday, playing the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup — the 10th seed is locked in with Missouri.

Here’s how things look as of 6 p.m. Sunday, with one more game still to finish in the conference’s regular season. A full, official bracket will be released Sunday night.

SEC TOURNAMENT SEEDS

1. Texas A&M (13-1)*

2. South Carolina (14-2)*

3. Tennessee (9-4)*

4. Georgia (10-5)*

5. Kentucky (9-6)*

6. Arkansas (8-6)

7. Alabama (8-7)

8. LSU (6-8)*

9. Mississippi State (5-7)*

10. Missouri (5-9)*

11. Ole Miss (4-10)*

12. Florida (3-11)*

13. Auburn (0-14)*

*Teams with an asterisk are locked in to their seed and cannot move up or down

SEC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND — March 3

Game 1: No. 12 Florida vs. No. 13 Auburn — 4 p.m., SEC Network

SECOND ROUND — March 4

Game 2: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 LSU — 11 a.m., SEC Network

Game 3: No. 5 Kentucky vs. Game 1 winner — 1:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Game 4: No. 10 Missouri vs No. 7 seed — 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 6 seed — 8:30 p.m., SEC Network*

QUARTERFINALS — March 5

Game 6: No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner — 11 a.m., SEC Network

Game 7: No. 4 Georgia vs. Game 3 winner — 1:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Game 8: No. 2 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner — 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 9: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner — 8:30 p.m., SEC Network*

SEMIFINALS — March 6

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner — 4 p.m., ESPNU

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner — 6:30 p.m., ESPNU*

FINAL — March 7

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner — 2 p.m., ESPN2

*Time approximate, game will start 25 minutes after conclusion of preceding game