Former Gamecock lineman signs free-agent deal with Super Bowl champs

Former South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley is getting a shot with the Super Bowl champions.

Stanley has signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced on Friday. He was one of three players signed, joining running back C.J. Prosise and defensive lineman Sam Renner.

Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City this past Sunday for its second Super Bowl championship.

Stanley signed with the Miami Dolphins last year as a free agent but was released in 2020 and didn’t play anywhere last season.

At USC, Stanley played both guard and center. He broke into the lineup in 2017 after missing most of 2016 with an injury.

As a sixth-year senior in 2019, Stanley started all 12 games, one at left guard and 11 at center. He played in 50 games overall for the Gamecocks, starting the last 38.

Stanley was a team captain for South Carolina in 2019 and was one of the more popular players on the team.

Stanley was a US Army All-American Bowl and Shrine Bowl selection coming out of Latta High School. He was a finalist for SC’s Mr. Football and 247Sports ranked him as fourth-best player in the state and fifth-best offensive guard in the country.

