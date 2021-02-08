South Carolina’s new offensive line coach offers 2022 prospect out of Florida

New South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins has moved quickly to contract prospects, and in some cases, hand out scholarships. One he has targeted is OT Leyton Nelson (6-foot-6, 272 pounds) of Orlando, Florida.

Nelson received his offer from Adkins on Feb. 2. That kick-started the relationship building between the two. He’s looking forward to more conversations with Adkins and others at USC as he learns more about the program.

“We really haven’t talked much since. I was probably one of the first for Coach Adkins, who was like five days into the job,” Nelson said. “He’s probably focusing on a few more recruits and then he’ll be talking to me again hopefully.”

But what Nelson did learn from that initial conversation was Adkins had seen several things on film that he liked about him.

“He liked my speed and my size and frame,” Nelson said. “He likes how much I can move in open space and just move people around. Being so tall, moving in open space was probably one of the key reasons he offered me.”

Nelson also holds offers from Miami, Arizona State, Oregon, Pitt, UCF, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Connecticut, FIU and South Florida. He’s not in a hurry in his recruiting process, but from his first impression, he feels the Gamecocks will be in the mix with him.

“They’ll be up there on my list,” Nelson said. “Right now I’m liking Pitt. The relationship is real good. And Arizona State. Those are like two that I really do appreciate right now. They almost call me like at least once a day.”

Nelson does not have a timeline for a decision other than making a commitment sometime during the fall.