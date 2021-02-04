South Carolina reschedules postponed 2020 game, adds new contest vs. FCS opponent

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out South Carolina football’s nonconference schedule in 2020, but the Gamecocks have rescheduled one matchup with an in-state opponent for several years down the road.

According to contract amendments obtained by The State via public records request, USC and Wofford have agreed to push back their 2020 meeting until Nov. 23, 2024, and added another game on Sept. 5, 2026.

The second meeting’s date is subject to change based on both teams’ conference schedules. Both games will take place in Columbia, and South Carolina will pay FCS Wofford $600,000 for each contest.

South Carolina and Wofford are still scheduled to play in Columbia in 2022 as well.

As previously reported by FBschedules.com, the Gamecocks have also rescheduled their 2020 meeting with East Carolina for 2027. South Carolina will pay ECU $300,000 for the game.

Meanwhile, USC’s annual rivalry series with Clemson will continue as normal, keeping its home-and-home rotation as if the 2020 contest had been played, meaning the 2021 game will be played in Columbia.

The only other nonconference game South Carolina was scheduled to play in 2020 was at home against Coastal Carolina. According to the public records obtained by The State, there has been no amendment to the contract between the two programs since 2016, meaning the 2020 game has not been rescheduled. USC athletic director Ray Tanner had said he hoped to reschedule all the nonconference games.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 - vs. Eastern Illinois

Sept. 11 - at East Carolina

Sept. 18 - at Georgia

Sept. 25 - vs. Kentucky

Oct. 2 - vs. Troy

Oct. 9 - at Tennessee

Oct. 16 - vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23 - at Texas A&M

Oct. 30 - BYE

Nov. 6 - vs. Florida

Nov. 13 - at Missouri

Nov. 20 - vs. Auburn

Nov. 27 - vs. Clemson

FUTURE NONCONFERENCE OPPONENTS

2022 — Georgia State, Wofford, Charlotte, Clemson

2023 — North Carolina, Furman, Liberty, Clemson

2024 — Wofford, Akron, Clemson

2025 — Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Clemson





2026 — Wofford, Miami (Fla.), Clemson

2027 — ECU, Miami (Fla.), Clemson



