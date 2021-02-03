Former Tennessee standout set to be new Gamecocks running backs coach

South Carolina is expected to hire Montario Hardesty as its next running backs coach, a source confirmed to The State on Wednesday afternoon.

Hardesty is joining South Carolina’s staff from the Charlotte 49ers football team, where he served as the wide receivers coach.

Hardesty starred as a running back at Tennessee before playing in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns. He rushed for 2,391 yards in his college career, including 1,345 as a senior in 2009.

Hardesty played at Tennessee when current USC offensive line coach Greg Adkins was on staff with the Vols.

The North Carolina native inherits a talented Gamecocks running backs group, which includes 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Harris and four-star running back Marshawn Lloyd, who missed his freshman season with an ACL injury. Rashad Amos also saw time last season, and in-coming freshman Caleb McDowell is coming off a big senior season in high school.

Once it’s official, Hardesty should be Shane Beamer’s final on-field coaching hire. He’ll replace Des Kitchings, who left the Gamecocks last month for an NFL job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kitchings, Mike Bobo, Will Friend and Tracy Rocker have all left the staff since the end of 2020.

Beamer was asked about the report that Hardesty is joining South Carolina’s staff during his press conference on Wednesday and would not confirm the hire.

“We’ve had great interest in that running back position. When I walked in here we had an SEC coaching battle brewing in regards to our running backs position, and optimistic about the direction that that’s going. So we’ll see,” Beamer said.

Football Scoop reported that Hardesty was under consideration for a job at his alma mater Tennessee but agreed to join USC’s staff.

Beamer added that he has only offered the job to one person.

“I’ve seen different reports out there about what we’ve supposedly been doing with our running backs position,” Beamer said. “But the first time I offered a job to anyone was this morning... So we’ll see what happens but excited about the interest in that running backs position.”

In addition to Charlotte, Hardesty also spent time working at Norfolk State, Florida Atlantic and Tennessee.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL COACHING STAFF

* denotes not yet official

Shane Beamer — Head coach

Marcus Satterfield — Offensive coordinator/QBs coach

Montario Hardesty — Running backs coach

Justin Stepp — Wide receivers coach

Erik Kimrey — Tight ends coach

Clayton White — Defensive coordinator

Jimmy Lindsey — Defensive line coach

Mike Peterson — Outside linebackers coach

Torrian Gray — Defensive backs coach

Pete Lembo — Special teams coordinator/Associate head coach