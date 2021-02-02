Frank Martin likes Seventh Woods’ ‘more aggressive’ game — with one exception

Reflection is already part of the process.

Seventh Woods spent a year away from basketball after he transferred from North Carolina, spent part of last summer in a hospital bed due to rhabdomyolysis and has sat through three separate COVID-19 pauses with the South Carolina men’s team this season. He’s had plenty of time to think and plenty of time to self-evaluate.

No one needs to point out the mistakes he made in South Carolina’s sloppy road loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Woods, who committed five turnovers in the loss, has already dissected the film, watched his entire 24 minutes on the court.

He said the key to moving on from rough moments like those is not running away from them. It’s re-living them. Watching them. Analyzing them.

“Just learning from it, honestly. That’s always positive, just learning from your mistakes,” Woods said. “... It’s a pandemic, but it’s still basketball. Nobody likes watching themselves make mistakes on film. But it’s part of it really, so I usually try to watch my minutes the next day just to see what I’m doing right or wrong and just try to build off of it.”

The film from Saturday’s loss is not kind to any of the Gamecocks, who turned the ball over 16 times and allowed Vandy guards Scotty Pippen Jr. and Maxwell Evans to scored a combined 52 points. After losing to a Commodores team that was winless in conference play, the Gamecocks (4-6, 2-4 SEC) travel to Gainesville to play a surging No. 22 Florida team (10-4, 6-3 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“If you turn the ball over against them — good luck,” head coach Frank Martin said. “They got four high-level athletes ... and they are coming at you. Take your pick out of any of those. They’re coming at you in the open court, so you better not turn it over against them, or you got no chance to slow it down.”

Woods wasn’t the only player turning the ball over Saturday night, but as the team’s starting point guard and oldest veteran, he has an important role to play in setting a tone and establishing rhythm. Over six conference games, Wood has committed 19 turnovers — or 3.2 turnovers per game.

Martin pointed to three Woods turnovers Saturday in the first five minutes against Vanderbilt that were especially “deflating” to the team’s early efforts. After that game, Martin preached the importance of self-accountability with his players. Some sloppiness due to a lack of practices is to be expected, to a degree, but the coach has also been critical of the Gamecocks’ effort and cohesiveness in recent outings.

“We gotta take responsibility,” Woods said. “I take full responsibility for (my mistakes) at least. We gotta be better.”

Of course, self-accountability is a two-way street. Martin also took responsibility for some of Woods’ recent struggles. He said he did a “poor job” of helping Woods acclimate to USC’s system during the guard’s redshirt season last year, adding that Woods is the player who has been hurt most by the team’s lack of practice reps.

Martin was careful not to come across as critical of UNC coach Roy Williams, but he said one of his observations while watching UNC video was that whenever Woods made a mistake, he would often get pulled from the game. Because of that, Martin said, Woods lost some of the aggressiveness that made him a YouTube star at the Hammond School in Columbia.

The Gamecocks need more aggression and more decisiveness at the point guard position. They also need someone who can hold onto the ball. But there’s a reason why Martin hasn’t benched Woods and why he still ran the guard out there for 24 minutes despite his five turnovers. He likes the energy he’s seen from Woods lately.

“I can’t ask a player to be aggressive and then not give them the leeway to go make a play,” Martin said. “If I were to take him out when he has a turnover, he’s gonna go back into a shell. I can’t do that.

“Defensively, he’s got real good moments where he makes winning plays — charges taken, loose balls created, he comes up with steals. ... He’s starting to play more aggressive offensively, which is something that I’ve been pushing him to do because he’s got that in him. But the turnovers are a problem. ... He’s got to get that number down.”

Woods knows he needs to get that number down, especially against a ferocious Gators team that feasts on the fast break. He’s seen the video against Vandy and what sloppy ball-handling can do to ignite the opposing side.

But that same video shows glimpses of promise. Woods sunk his first 3-point attempt of the season early in the first half and followed up with a well-executed floater near the basket a minute later. On the other end of the court, he made an athletic play to strip a red-hot Pippen of the ball as he was streaking toward the basket.

Woods doesn’t need reminding of those plays, either.

He’s seen the tape. Self-evaluation is already part of his process. He’s had plenty of time to reflect.

“I feel like sitting out last year has done nothing but help me, so my confidence is extremely high right now,” Woods said. “I just gotta go out there and provide for my team.

“But from a confidence standpoint, my confidence is where it needs to be.”

Next USC basketball game

Who: South Carolina (4-6, 2-4 SEC) at No. 22 Florida (10-4, 6-3)

Where: O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Watch: SEC Network