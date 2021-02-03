College Sports

South Carolina adds signing day commitment from Alabama defensive back

South Carolina football has added some defensive help in a position of need.

Cornerback La’Dareyen Craig of Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday on National Signing Day. He also considered Mississippi State and Oregon State. All three schools offered in the past two weeks.

In the end, when making his decision, Craig said he just went with the feeling he was getting from Shane Beamer and the new Gamecock staff.

“I love them,” Craig said. “They seem really genuine.”

With Craig’s commitment, the Gamecocks will have two new scholarships spots available in Beamer’s first recruiting class. USC signed nine during December’s early signing period and has added seven more to the roster via the transfer portal.

Craig, along with USC commitments TJ Sanders and Kolbe Fields, were in line to sign Wednesday.

USC offered Craig on Jan. 27, and Beamer along with defensive backs coach Torrian Gray made a big impression on the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder. Craig had 41 tackles and three interceptions this season for Baker.

“Every day (last) week, I’ve been talking to the whole staff. We had a Zoom call. We FaceTime and we text every day. I love them. They seem really genuine,” Craig told Phil Kornblut last week.

Defensive back is a big area of need for the Gamecocks, who lost Jammie Robinson, Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, John Dixon and Shilo Sanders over the past few months. Robinson, Dixon and Sanders transferred to different schools, while Horn and Mukuamu left school early to prepare for April’s NFL Draft.

Phil Kornblut contributed

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

Idaho looks to end streak vs EWU

February 03, 2021 6:32 AM

Sports

Jackson St. looks for home win vs Alcorn State

February 03, 2021 6:31 AM

Sports

Green, Washington visit Oregon State

February 03, 2021 6:31 AM

Sports

Utah State looks for road win vs Fresno State

February 03, 2021 6:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service