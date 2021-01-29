Full schedule set: Gamecock baseball unveils rest of 2021 slate

Three weeks from Opening Day, South Carolina baseball dropped the nonconference portion of its 2021 schedule Friday.

The Gamecocks will play weekend series against Dayton, Clemson and Mercer before starting the SEC portion of their schedule, which was unveiled last week.

The annual Clemson series will be Feb. 26-28. Game 1 will be at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, Game 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville and Game 3 at Founders Park in Columbia.

In addition, USC will have a pair of midweek contests each against Winthrop and three against The Citadel, as well as single games against Davidson, North Carolina, Charleston Southern, North Florida and Appalachian State.

Coach Mark Kingston tweeted Thursday that one weekend series opponent was forced to cancel, and on Friday, the team announced it was still searching for a replacement to play the weekend of March 12-14.

The Gamecocks open conference play with series against three of the SEC’s top teams in recent years: Vanderbilt, Florida and Georgia. All three were Top 10 teams when the 2020 season ended early because of the pandemic. Florida won the national championship in 2017. Vanderbilt won the title in 2019.

Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks are No. 18, sixth-highest among SEC teams, in the D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Game times and broadcast info will be announced at a later date, as will any series that shifts to be played Thursday-Saturday

Home games in bold, neutral site games in italics

▪ Feb. 19-21 Dayton

▪ Feb. 23 Winthrop

▪ Feb 26 at Clemson

▪ Feb 27 vs. Clemson — Fluor Field in Greenville

▪ Feb 28 Clemson

▪ March 2 at Winthrop

▪ March 5-7 Mercer

▪ March 10 at The Citadel

▪ March 16 Davidson

▪ March 19-21 at Vanderbilt

▪ March 23 The Citadel

▪ March 26-28 Florida

▪ March 30 Gardner-Webb

▪ April 2-4 at Georgia

▪ April 6 vs. North Carolina — BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C

▪ April 9-11 Missouri

▪ April 13 Charleston Southern

▪ April 16-18 at LSU

▪ April 27 The Citadel

▪ April 23-25 Arkansas

▪ April 30-May 2 at Ole Miss

▪ May 4 North Florida

▪ May 7-9 Mississippi State

▪ May 14-16 at Kentucky

▪ May 18 Appalachian State

▪ May 20-22 Tennessee