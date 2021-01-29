College Sports

Full schedule set: Gamecock baseball unveils rest of 2021 slate

Three weeks from Opening Day, South Carolina baseball dropped the nonconference portion of its 2021 schedule Friday.

The Gamecocks will play weekend series against Dayton, Clemson and Mercer before starting the SEC portion of their schedule, which was unveiled last week.

The annual Clemson series will be Feb. 26-28. Game 1 will be at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, Game 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville and Game 3 at Founders Park in Columbia.

In addition, USC will have a pair of midweek contests each against Winthrop and three against The Citadel, as well as single games against Davidson, North Carolina, Charleston Southern, North Florida and Appalachian State.

Coach Mark Kingston tweeted Thursday that one weekend series opponent was forced to cancel, and on Friday, the team announced it was still searching for a replacement to play the weekend of March 12-14.

The Gamecocks open conference play with series against three of the SEC’s top teams in recent years: Vanderbilt, Florida and Georgia. All three were Top 10 teams when the 2020 season ended early because of the pandemic. Florida won the national championship in 2017. Vanderbilt won the title in 2019.

Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks are No. 18, sixth-highest among SEC teams, in the D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Game times and broadcast info will be announced at a later date, as will any series that shifts to be played Thursday-Saturday

Home games in bold, neutral site games in italics

Feb. 19-21 Dayton

Feb. 23 Winthrop

Feb 26 at Clemson

Feb 27 vs. Clemson — Fluor Field in Greenville

Feb 28 Clemson

March 2 at Winthrop

March 5-7 Mercer

March 10 at The Citadel

March 16 Davidson

March 19-21 at Vanderbilt

March 23 The Citadel

March 26-28 Florida

March 30 Gardner-Webb

April 2-4 at Georgia

April 6 vs. North Carolina — BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C

April 9-11 Missouri

April 13 Charleston Southern

April 16-18 at LSU

April 27 The Citadel

April 23-25 Arkansas

April 30-May 2 at Ole Miss

May 4 North Florida

May 7-9 Mississippi State

May 14-16 at Kentucky

May 18 Appalachian State

May 20-22 Tennessee

Profile Image of Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley
Covering University of South Carolina football, women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State, along with Columbia city council and other news.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service