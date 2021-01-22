Muschamp, USC agree to reduced buyout figure, documents show

The University of South Carolina and former football coach Will Muschamp have reached a deal to reduce his buyout by more than $2 million, according to documents obtained by The State through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Under the terms of a settlement signed by both parties on Dec. 30, USC has paid Muschamp a lump sum of $12.9 million. Prior to that, Muschamp was scheduled to be make $15.3 million, spread out through 2024.

The settlement dictated that the lump sum payment be made by Dec. 31, 2020.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.