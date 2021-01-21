Block this way: Aliyah Boston’s triple-double powers No. 4 Gamecocks past Georgia

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) blocks Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, January 21, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

No. 4 South Carolina women’s basketball entered Thursday’s matchup with No. 22 Georgia on a historic offensive tear.

That came to an end against the Lady Bulldogs, as did the chance for the program’s first ever stretch of three consecutive 100-point games — but it didn’t matter, as the Gamecocks ground their way to a 62-50 victory.

And along the way, USC got another historic performance from sophomore forward Aliyah Boston, who put up the second triple-double of her career with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. It was the first triple-double by a Gamecock in SEC play ever.

Boston’s block fest was key to a dominant defensive performance from the Gamecocks that allowed them to overcome some offensive struggles. She picked up two of her swats, as well as a steal, within the game’s first few minutes, setting the tone for a contest that featured 43 combined turnovers, 23 from Georgia and 20 for Carolina.

Even when the Bulldogs did get a shot off, South Carolina held them to just 33.8% from the field, matching a UGA squad that entered the game ranked in the top 10 nationally in defensive rating.

After a tight first quarter, the Gamecocks managed to pull away in the second, using an 8-2 run just before halftime to take a 12-point lead into the break. From there, the Bulldogs never cut the lead to single digits again.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Slump busted?

Zia Cooke entered Thursday’s contest in a bit of a slump, having shot below 50% from the field and not reached double figures for three consecutive games. She broke out of that with her trademark aggressiveness, attacking the rim through traffic from the get-go. It didn’t translate to points right away — she was 0-for-3 to start the game — but she kept at it and was rewarded with 16 points to go with two assists and two steals.

2. Offensive fouls aplenty

Many of the turnovers that occurred were a result of offensive fouls, which came fast and furious throughout the game, particularly in the first half. Neither team was spared either. The Gamecocks getting whistled 15 times, with a third or more coming on the offensive end, while Georgia was called for 20 fouls. No player for either team fouled out, though.

3. Cold shooting

South Carolina shot just 35.5% from the field, its worst performance of the season outside of a loss to N.C. State. Just one player, junior forward Aliyah Boston, shot above 50%, and the Gamecocks were just 2-for-11 from 3-point territory and 16-for-24 on free throws.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 4 South Carolina (11-1, 6-0 SEC) vs. LSU (6-6, 4-2 SEC)

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, January 24

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Watch: SEC Network