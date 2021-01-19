Local standout defensive back to walk on for Shane Beamer, Gamecocks

Joseph Byrnes believes he can play in the Southeastern Conference — and he’ll get the opportunity to do so.

The Camden High senior has accepted a preferred walk-on spot with Shane Beamer and South Carolina Gamecocks. Byrnes was offered a walk-on spot by the old Gamecock coaching staff and Beamer stayed in contact with him when he took over last month.

Byrnes, who moved to S.C. from the Charlotte area, also considered Davidson College.

“I believe I can play at a high level like South Carolina,” Byrnes said Tuesday. “I always wanted to be one who can push myself and that is what I can do at South Carolina is push myself.

“Coach Beamer made it clear to me I am going to have just as good an opportunity at South Carolina as I am at any other school. There are no favorites, no nothing. Coach Beamer was a walk-on going into college. Those kinds of things made me really feel at home and comfortable with him. … I really think coach Beamer will bring back that winning tradition. I was part of a program here at Camden that brought back the winning tradition. I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

Being a preferred walk-on guarantees a recruit a spot on the roster but no financial assistance to start his college career. He can also enroll and participate in preseason workouts at the same time as scholarship athletes.

Byrnes will enroll in the summer and was recruited as an athlete, but he played safety in high school. Beamer said Tuesday that they would be looking to add more defensive backs because they are thin at the position.

Byrnes was an all-state selection this season and was part of a Camden team that made it to state semifinals in 2019 and the Class 3A state title game this past season before losing to Daniel. He led Camden with four interceptions and 10 pass break-ups while adding 52 tackles this season.