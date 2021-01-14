Gamecocks set to play again, but Frank Martin is out, among group in COVID-19 protocol

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

After missing two straight games due to COVID-19 cases within the program, the South Carolina men’s basketball team will return to action Saturday night — without its head coach.

The school announced Thursday night that the Gamecocks would travel to LSU without coach Frank Martin and assistant coach Chuck Martin “due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

Doug Edwards, who handles student-athlete development for the team will also not make the trip to Baton Rouge. Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will be the acting head coach.

The Gamecocks have missed seven games this season due to COVID-19.

Martin’s team first shut down three games into the season, after a Dec. 5 road trip to Houston. Three days after that game, both the Gamecocks and the Cougars announced positive coronavirus tests within their respective programs.

The Gamecocks would go on to miss five straight games, pausing team activities twice in that span.

The team returned to action with a short-handed nine-man roster on Jan. 2 and defeated visiting Florida A&M, 78-71. Then, buoyed by the return of a 10th player, Jalyn McCreary, the Gamecocks won their Southeastern Conference opener against Texas A&M at home on Jan. 6.

A day later, Martin announced in the middle of his weekly “Carolina Calls” radio show with Derek Scott that the Gamecocks would have to postpone their next game against Ole Miss. Days later, Tuesday’s scheduled home matchup against Tennessee was also postponed.

“We had eight guys practicing so we can compete against Florida A&M, and then the day before we had a ninth guy,” Martin said on the radio show. “And then we played that game on two days of practice. And those kids’ resilience, their willingness to fight, to figure out a way to win was something I spoke about after the game. I was amazed that after a short number of practices, after being shut down for so long, that they could find a way to win.

“And then we come back and have two incredible practices and play the way we played last night, and then I get that call today. And I’m at a loss for words. I take a lot of pride in picking myself off the mat and being ready to go … but right now, this is getting really difficult.”

At just 3-2, the Gamecocks have had more games canceled than games played. The team also canceled a season-opening exhibition game against Coker Nov. 25 after a delay in Coker’s COVID-19 testing results.