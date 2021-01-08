Former Gamecock blue-chipper finds new football home in Big Ten

Former Gamecock defensive lineman Joseph Anderson has found a new home in the Big Ten.

The South Carolina redshirt freshman announced Friday that he will transfer to Purdue, a few days after announcing he would leave USC.

“This one for you pops! I would like to thank the USC staff and my brothers that I went to battle with. With long prayers & thoughts me & my family have decided that I should transfer and play for Purdue University,” Anderson posted on Twitter.

Anderson is the fifth former Gamecock to land at a new school over the past month.

Anderson cracked the top 150 in the 247Sports Composite ratings. He was also the third highest-rated player for USC in the class of 2019, behind five-star defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

Once he arrived in Columbia, though, Anderson never became a regular contributor. After appearing in one game as a true freshman and redshirting, he played in four games in 2020, mostly toward the end of the year, and had three tackles.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back (Going to Oregon State)

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end

Keshawn Toney - redshirt freshman tight end

Joseph Anderson - redshirt freshman defensive end (Going to Purdue)