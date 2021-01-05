South Carolina defender, former four-star recruit, hits transfer portal

Another South Carolina defensive player is leaving the program.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Joseph Anderson, a former four-star recruit, has entered the transfer portal, USC officials confirmed Tuesday night.

Anderson is the second Gamecock defensive lineman to enter the portal Monday and third since the offseason began — senior Keir Thomas announced his intention to enter the portal Monday afternoon, and freshman Makius Scott transferred to Georgia Tech in December.

Of that trio, Anderson was the highest-rated as a high school recruit, cracking the top 150 in the 247Sports composite ratings. He was also the third highest-rated player for USC in the class of 2019, behind five-star defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

Once he arrived in Columbia, though, Anderson never became a regular contributor. After appearing in one game as a true freshman and redshirting, he played in four games in 2020, mostly towards the end of the year, and had three tackles.

At Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Anderson was part of a high school defense that allowed just 7.3 points per game and a total of seven combined points in the final four games of the playoff.

He dislocated his elbow in Week 1 in his senior season in high school but still posted 60 tackles with 16 tackles for loss and three sacks.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back

Keir Thomas - redshirt senior defensive end

Joseph Anderson - redshirt freshman defensive end