Veteran Gamecock D-lineman, one of Muschamp’s first commits, says he’ll transfer

Another member of South Carolina’s defense will finish his college career elsewhere.

Defensive end Keir Thomas announced Tuesday that he is leaving the program and will enter the transfer portal.

Thomas played as a fifth-year senior this season for the Gamecocks and had 32 tackles and three sacks this season. He redshirted in 2019 after missing most of the season with an ankle injury and an infection.

Thomas had 141 tackles and 8.5 sacks during his five-year Gamecock career.

He committed to previous coach Will Muschamp on Christmas Day 2015, a few weeks after Muschamp was hired at USC.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL TRANSFERS

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

Deshaun Fenwick — redshirt sophomore running back

