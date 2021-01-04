Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Gamecocks get good news as Nick Muse announces decision for 2021 season

South Carolina’s offense got a major boost for 2021 on Monday, as tight end Nick Muse announced he’ll be returning to the Gamecocks.

Muse, a senior, is taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver granting players a year of eligibility back. He transferred to Carolina after two seasons at FCS William & Mary and quickly emerged as one of the top playmakers at his position.

This past year, Muse was second on the team this past year in receptions and yards, behind only senior wide receiver Shi Smith. His 30 catches and 425 yards were well ahead of the next-leading option, sophomore running back Kevin Harris, and more than triple the output of any tight end.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.

Profile Image of Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley
Covering University of South Carolina football, women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State, along with Columbia city council and other news.
