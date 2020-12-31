College Sports
Senior defensive lineman announces he’s returning ‘to fight to bring Carolina back’
South Carolina football’s defensive front got a New Year’s Eve boost on Thursday evening, as senior Jabari Ellis announced he’ll be returning to Gamecocks to play another season.
Ellis, a Palmetto State native who played his high school ball at Lake Marion, took to Twitter to share the news.
“As a South Carolinian there’s pride in wearing Garnet and Black. These past three years have been some of the best years of my life,” Ellis wrote. “Therefore, it’s only fitting that I finish my collegiate career on home soil to fight to bring Carolina back to being a dominant force.”
Ellis is able to return thanks to NCAA legislation giving every player a free year of eligibility by not counting the 2020 season. He is one of several veteran Gamecock defensive linemen who have the opportunity to come back.
Starting eight of 10 games this past year, Ellis recorded 27 tackles, including three for loss, fourth on the team. He was also credited with half a sack and two QB hurries. It marked his most significant action in three years at USC after transferring in from Georgia Military College, the same junior college that produced current Gamecock signees Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Norris.
Ellis redshirted his first year on campus, appearing in four games and picking up six tackles and a sack. In 2019, he appeared in eight games, starting one, and put up seven tackles and one pass deflection.
South Carolina football roster tracker 2021
NOT COMING BACK OR LIKELY NOT COMING BACK
Declared for the NFL Draft
Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback
Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback
Ernest Jones — junior linebacker
Shi Smith — senior wide receiver
Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman
Seniors who walked on Senior Day
Will Register — tight end
Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman
Adam Prentice — fullback
Keir Thomas — defensive lineman
Transfers out
Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)
Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)
John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)
Transfer portal
Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback
Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back
COULD BE COMING BACK (11)
Opt-outs (4)
Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver
OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver
Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman
R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back
Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (7)
Collin Hill — quarterback
Jaylan Foster — defensive back
Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker
Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman
Damani Staley — linebacker
Sherrod Greene — linebacker
Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)
SET TO COME BACK (59)
Quarterback (1)
Luke Doty, freshman
Running back (5)
Kevin Harris, sophomore
Deshaun Fenwick, redshirt sophomore
Rashad Amos, freshman
MarShawn Lloyd, freshman
ZaQuandre White, redshirt junior
Wide receiver (8)
Josh Vann, junior
Dakereon Joyner, redshirt sophomore
Xavier Legette, sophomore
Jalen Brooks, junior
Rico Powers, freshman
Ger-Cari Caldwell, freshman
Chad Terrell, redshirt junior
Mike Wyman, freshman
Trey Adkins, redshirt sophomore (walk-on)
Ben Rollins, freshman (walk-on)
Tight end (5)
Traevon Kenion, redshirt freshman
Jaheim Bell, freshman
Eric Shaw, freshman
Keveon Mullins, redshirt freshman
KeShawn Toney, redshirt freshman
Offensive line (14)
Jordan Rhodes, redshirt junior
Eric Douglas, redshirt junior
Dylan Wonnum, junior
Jazston Turnetine, junior
Jaylen Nichols, sophomore
Jovaughn Gwyn, redshirt sophomore
Jakai Moore, redshirt freshman
Tyshawn Wannamaker, freshman
Hank Manos, redshirt sophomore
Trai Jones, freshman
Vincent Murphy, redshirt freshman
Vershon Lee, freshman
Wyatt Campbell, redshirt sophomore
Will Rogers, redshirt freshman
Defensive line (13)
Jabari Ellis, senior
Jordan Burch, freshman
Brad Johnson, redshirt junior
Rodricus Fitten, redshirt freshman
Gilber Edmond, freshman
Zacch Pickens, sophomore
Kingsley Enagbare, junior
Rick Sandidge, junior
Tonka Hemingway, freshman
Tyreek Johnson, redshirt sophomore
Joseph Anderson, redshirt freshman
M.J. Webb, redshirt junior
Alex Huntley, freshman
Devontae Davis, redshirt junior
Linebacker (3)
Mohamed Kaba, freshman
Jahmar Brown, sophomore
Rosendo Louis Jr., redshirt sophomore
Noah Vincent (walk-on), redshirt sophomore
Darryle Ware (walk-on), freshman
Defensive back (6)
Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior
Cam Smith, redshirt freshman
Joey Hunter, freshman
Dominick Hill, freshman
O’Donnell Fortune, freshman
Darius Rush, redshirt sophomore
Specialist (3)
Parker White, senior, kicker
Kai Kroeger, freshman, punter
Mitch Jeter, freshman, kicker
INCOMING (11)
Commitments (10)
Colton Gauthier — quarterback
Caleb McDowell — running back
O’Mega Blake — wide receiver
Sam Reynolds — wide receiver
JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman
Jordan Davis — offensive lineman
T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman
Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman
Marcellas Dial — defensive back
Isaiah Norris — defensive back
Transfers (1)
Ahmarean Brown — wide receiver (coming from Georgia Tech)
