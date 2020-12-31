Senior defensive lineman announces he’s returning ‘to fight to bring Carolina back’

South Carolina football’s defensive front got a New Year’s Eve boost on Thursday evening, as senior Jabari Ellis announced he’ll be returning to Gamecocks to play another season.

Ellis, a Palmetto State native who played his high school ball at Lake Marion, took to Twitter to share the news.

“As a South Carolinian there’s pride in wearing Garnet and Black. These past three years have been some of the best years of my life,” Ellis wrote. “Therefore, it’s only fitting that I finish my collegiate career on home soil to fight to bring Carolina back to being a dominant force.”

Ellis is able to return thanks to NCAA legislation giving every player a free year of eligibility by not counting the 2020 season. He is one of several veteran Gamecock defensive linemen who have the opportunity to come back.

Starting eight of 10 games this past year, Ellis recorded 27 tackles, including three for loss, fourth on the team. He was also credited with half a sack and two QB hurries. It marked his most significant action in three years at USC after transferring in from Georgia Military College, the same junior college that produced current Gamecock signees Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Norris.

Ellis redshirted his first year on campus, appearing in four games and picking up six tackles and a sack. In 2019, he appeared in eight games, starting one, and put up seven tackles and one pass deflection.

South Carolina football roster tracker 2021

NOT COMING BACK OR LIKELY NOT COMING BACK

Declared for the NFL Draft

Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback

Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback

Ernest Jones — junior linebacker

Shi Smith — senior wide receiver

Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman

Seniors who walked on Senior Day

Will Register — tight end

Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman

Adam Prentice — fullback

Keir Thomas — defensive lineman

Transfers out

Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)

Shilo Sanders — redshirt freshman defensive back (going to Jackson State)

John Dixon — sophomore defensive back (going to Penn State)

Transfer portal

Ryan Hilinski — sophomore quarterback

Jammie Robinson — sophomore defensive back

COULD BE COMING BACK (11)

Opt-outs (4)

Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver

OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver

Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman

R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back

Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (7)

Collin Hill — quarterback

Jaylan Foster — defensive back

Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker

Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman

Damani Staley — linebacker

Sherrod Greene — linebacker

Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)

SET TO COME BACK (59)

Quarterback (1)

Luke Doty, freshman

Running back (5)

Kevin Harris, sophomore

Deshaun Fenwick, redshirt sophomore

Rashad Amos, freshman

MarShawn Lloyd, freshman

ZaQuandre White, redshirt junior

Wide receiver (8)

Josh Vann, junior

Dakereon Joyner, redshirt sophomore

Xavier Legette, sophomore

Jalen Brooks, junior

Rico Powers, freshman

Ger-Cari Caldwell, freshman

Chad Terrell, redshirt junior

Mike Wyman, freshman

Trey Adkins, redshirt sophomore (walk-on)

Ben Rollins, freshman (walk-on)

Tight end (5)

Traevon Kenion, redshirt freshman

Jaheim Bell, freshman

Eric Shaw, freshman

Keveon Mullins, redshirt freshman

KeShawn Toney, redshirt freshman

Offensive line (14)

Jordan Rhodes, redshirt junior

Eric Douglas, redshirt junior

Dylan Wonnum, junior

Jazston Turnetine, junior

Jaylen Nichols, sophomore

Jovaughn Gwyn, redshirt sophomore

Jakai Moore, redshirt freshman

Tyshawn Wannamaker, freshman

Hank Manos, redshirt sophomore

Trai Jones, freshman

Vincent Murphy, redshirt freshman

Vershon Lee, freshman

Wyatt Campbell, redshirt sophomore

Will Rogers, redshirt freshman

Defensive line (13)

Jabari Ellis, senior

Jordan Burch, freshman

Brad Johnson, redshirt junior

Rodricus Fitten, redshirt freshman

Gilber Edmond, freshman

Zacch Pickens, sophomore

Kingsley Enagbare, junior

Rick Sandidge, junior

Tonka Hemingway, freshman

Tyreek Johnson, redshirt sophomore

Joseph Anderson, redshirt freshman

M.J. Webb, redshirt junior

Alex Huntley, freshman

Devontae Davis, redshirt junior

Linebacker (3)

Mohamed Kaba, freshman

Jahmar Brown, sophomore

Rosendo Louis Jr., redshirt sophomore

Noah Vincent (walk-on), redshirt sophomore

Darryle Ware (walk-on), freshman

Defensive back (6)

Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior

Cam Smith, redshirt freshman

Joey Hunter, freshman

Dominick Hill, freshman

O’Donnell Fortune, freshman

Darius Rush, redshirt sophomore

Specialist (3)

Parker White, senior, kicker

Kai Kroeger, freshman, punter

Mitch Jeter, freshman, kicker

INCOMING (11)

Commitments (10)

Colton Gauthier — quarterback

Caleb McDowell — running back

O’Mega Blake — wide receiver

Sam Reynolds — wide receiver

JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman

Jordan Davis — offensive lineman

T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman

Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman

Marcellas Dial — defensive back

Isaiah Norris — defensive back

Transfers (1)

Ahmarean Brown — wide receiver (coming from Georgia Tech)