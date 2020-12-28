Gamecocks defensive back transfer heading to strong Big Ten program

When many college football players transfer, they get closer to home. Former South Carolina corner John Dixon isn’t doing that.

He’s going much farther away.

The Tampa product posted to social media Monday that he’s committing to Penn State mere days after putting his name in the transfer portal. He’ll have three more years of eligibility after seeing a smaller role as a freshman and blossoming as a sophomore.

I want to say I’m thankful for the staff at USC and my brothers that still play there. After a lot of thought and prayer Me and my family have made the decision for me to transfer and play for The Penn State University. #Weare #Nittanynation @CoachTerryPSU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/E9zEWOazTv — BET ON ME (@JohnnyDixon_) December 28, 2020

Dixon started eight games in 2020, a year after he started the opener as a true freshman and saw his role shrink. He got more work with Israel Mukuamu battling injuries and played opposite Jaycee Horn.

He will likely not have to sit out a season, as the NCAA is set to pass rules that allow transfers a one-time move without the traditional year-off penalty. He’s joining a team with former USC assistant John Scott Jr. on the defensive line.

Dixon made 34 tackles and broke up five passes this past season and was one of the few consistent presences on USC’s defense.

His departure, along with that of Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders, Horn and Mukuamu, plus an unknown situation with R.J. Roderick, mean the Gamecocks are woefully thin at defensive back. Outside Cam Smith, there’s hardly a seasoned or tested option who was recruited as a scholarship player.