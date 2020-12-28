South Carolina basketball practicing again, hopeful to play after lengthy COVID delay

Members of the South Carolina men’s basketball team returned to practice this weekend after a second pause in activities due to COVID-19.

The Gamecocks have missed five straight games due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The team gradually resumed practicing Dec. 19-21 but was forced to pause again after tests revealed new positives. As a result, USC postponed Tuesday’s Southeastern Conference opener at Kentucky.

The Gamecocks have yet to play a game at Colonial Life Arena this season, but they will attempt to play their next scheduled home game against Florida A&M on Saturday, head coach Frank Martin said.

“We’re trying to figure this out; it’s a day by day process,” Martin said Monday morning. “Everyone got back in on the 26th, and we tested yesterday morning. We were able to get back on the court. As we continue to test and reacclimate, the plan is to play that game on January the 2nd. How many guys we will have is up in the air right now, but that’s the plan.”

Martin said the team has not yet returned to full practice — and has only practiced in full once since Dec. 7 — but the hope is that the Gamecocks can ramp up to a full practice before Saturday.

South Carolina isn’t the only SEC team impacted by COVID-19. Tennessee has also missed five games this season due to COVID-19. Mississippi had four games impacted.

And most recently, Florida suspended play after star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court and was diagnosed with heart inflammation known as myocarditis, which could be related to his COVID-19 diagnosis before the season.

“Winning and losing right now is irrelevant to me,” said Martin, who called Florida coach Mike White “a friend” and said he was praying for Johnson. “I just want our players to be at peace and comfortable.”