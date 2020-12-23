Another experienced Gamecock DB in transfer portal

South Carolina football could be down yet another defensive back.

Sophomore cornerback John Dixon has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to The State. The Big Spur first reported the news.

Dixon is the second Gamecock secondary member to enter the portal Wednesday — his classmate Jammie Robinson was reported to enter the portal this morning. Dixon was second on the team in pass breakups this season with five. He also added 34 tackles.

In addition to Dixon and Robinson, the Gamecocks have also lost redshirt freshman Shilo Sanders, who transferred to Jackson State, and juniors Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn, who both entered the NFL draft. In addition, junior RJ Roderick opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season after coach Will Muschamp was fired. He has not publicly declared whether he will return or transfer.

These departures leave new head coach Shane Beamer with a desperately thin defensive back corps — Horn, Mukuamu, Sanders, Robinson and Dixon were all regular rotation members this past year and accounted for 15 of the team’s 23 pass breakups and five of its eight interceptions.