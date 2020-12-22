College Sports
Five Gamecocks earn all-SEC honors for 2020 season
Five South Carolina players earned all-Southeastern Conference honors on Tuesday.
Junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named to the first team, while sophomore running back Kevin Harris and junior cornerback Jaycee Horn were second team selections. Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and punter Kai Kroeger were named to the coaches’ all-freshman team.
Enagbre started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 and led the SEC with three forced fumbles and was second in the league with 6.0 sacks. Enagbare had 30 tackles on the year, seven of them for a loss.
Enagbare played on the interior of the defensive line as a freshman and moved to the team’s more burly end spot as a sophomore. This year, he slid over to the Buck defensive end spot, a position that requires a lot in terms of versatility.
Horn had 16 tackles, six passes defenses and two interceptions this season. He is projected as a first-round draft and Sporting News has him going to Denver with 10th overall pick.
Harris became just the ninth Gamecock running back to go over 1,000 yards in a season and has 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns going into Saturday’s Gaspirilla Bowl. He had a pair of 200-yard games, joining Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore as the only other USC players to go for 200 or more yards twice in a season.
Kroeger, a 6-3 freshman from Lake Forest, Ill., played in 10 games at punter for the Gamecocks and had a 43.3-yard average on 39 punts. He was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 19 after having five punts for a 48.4-yard average and three punts pinned inside the 20 in the win over Auburn.
Kaba, a 6-2 freshman from Clinton, N.C., played in nine games with three starts for the Gamecocks his first season and had 13 total tackles to go along with a half tackle for loss.
2020 SEC Football Awards
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jake Camarda, Georgia
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
Tank Bigsby, Auburn*
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Mac Jones, Alabama
JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Saban, Alabama
2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama; Landon Young, Kentucky; Ben Cleveland, Georgia; Trey Smith, Tennessee*; Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB - Mac Jones, Alabama
RB - Najee Harris, Alabama; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
All-purpose - Kadarius Toney, Florida
DEFENSE
DL; Christian Barmore, Alabama; Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina; Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri; Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri; Dylan Moses, Alabama; Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Kaiir Elam, Florida; Richard LeCounte, Georgia; Derek Stingley, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Cade York, LSU
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS - Kadarius Toney, Florida
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M; Carson Green, Texas A&M
C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR - Kadarius Toney, Florida; Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB - Kyle Trask, Florida
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina; Larry Rountree, Missouri
All-purpose - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn; Jordan Davis, Georgia; Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt; Ali Gaye, LSU
LB - Azeez Ojulari, Georgia; Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia; Malachi Moore, Alabama; Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
Return Specialist - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC
OFFENSE
TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU*; Hudson Henry, Arkansas*
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia; Javion Cohen, Alabama; Brady Latham, Arkansas; Charles Cross, Mississippi State
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
QB - Connor Bazelak, Missouri
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Kendall Milton, Georgia
All-purpose - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn; Jalen Carter, Georgia; BJ Ojulari, LSU; McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; J.J. Weaver, Kentucky; Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama; Eli Ricks, LSU; Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
Return Specialist - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
* - Ties
