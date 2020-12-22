Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
No bowl for Gamecocks after COVID-19 issues arise

South Carolina’s football program managed to dodge any cancellations or postponements through the regular season, a feat accomplished by only two SEC programs.

But the Gamecocks’ first game lost during the coronavirus pandemic will cost them a chance to play in a bowl.

USC will not take part in Saturday’s Gasparilla Bowl, The State confirmed. TheBigSpur and WACH Fox’s Mike Uva had the news first Tuesday afternoon.

A source told The State that every offensive coach except for Mike Bobo was in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols. USC playing in the game at all was already an oddity, as the team went 2-8 and finished with the second-worst record in the conference.

The cancellation likely sends the players home for holidays and ends most of the 2020 coaching staff’s responsibilities. A few coaches are expected to be retained as the Shane Beamer era fully begins.

The team opened the week with just more than 50 scholarship players practicing.

The Gamecocks were set to face UAB for the fourth time in program history.

Tennessee also had its bowl game canceled by a spate of COVID tests, including a positive for coach Jeremy Pruitt.

South Carolina 2020 football results, scores

Sept. 26: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27

Oct. 3: Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Oct. 10: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Oct. 17: South Carolina 30, Auburn 11

Oct. 24: LSU 52, South Carolina 24

Nov. 7: Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3

Nov. 14: Ole Miss 59, South Carolina 42

Nov. 21: Missouri 17, South Carolina 10

Nov. 28: Georgia 45, South Carolina 16

Dec. 5: Kentucky 41, South Carolina 18

Dec. 26: vs. UAB in Gasparilla Bowl CANCELED

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
