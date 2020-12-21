First look: Top story lines, betting odds for South Carolina’s bowl game

The South Carolina football team closed the season on a six-game losing streak but has a chance to end 2020 with a victory when it faces UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl.

All about the Gasparilla Bowl

Who: South Carolina (2-8) vs. UAB (6-3)

When: Noon Saturday, Dec. 26

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV: ABC

SEC bowl game TV times, betting odds

College football point spreads, according to VegasInsider.com.

▪ Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri (-14), ESPN, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30

▪ Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma (-3), ESPN, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 30

▪ Peach Bowl: Georgia (-6) vs. Cincinnati, ESPN, noon Jan. 1

▪ Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern (-3 1/2), ABC, noon Jan. 1

▪ Rose Bowl: Alabama (-20) vs. Notre Dame, ESPN, 4 p.m. Jan. 1

▪ Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina (-6), ESPN, 8 p.m. Jan. 2

▪ Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. N.C. State (-3), ESPN, noon Jan. 2

▪ Texas Bowl: Arkansas vs. TCU (-5), ESPN, 8 p.m. Dec. 31

▪ Outback Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Indiana (-8), ABC, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 2

▪ Liberty Bowl: Tennessee vs. West Virginia (-4), ESPN, 4 p.m. Dec. 31

▪ Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa (-2), ESPN, Noon Dec. 31

▪ Gasparilla Bowl: South Carolina vs. UAB (-5), ESPN, Noon Dec. 26

Not your normal bowl

Just about every season, a team with two wins isn’t bothering to pay attention when bowl selections come out. This year during the pandemic-affect season, the usual rules were waived. A 9-2 Army team was shorted because the Independence Bowl couldn’t find an opponent, while the Gamecocks get a postseason trip.

Adding to the quirk factor is the fact the game will be coached by a staff that will mostly not be back next season. New head coach Shane Beamer will be around, but Mike Bobo, the interim coach after Will Muschamp was fired, will be leading the way for USC this week.

Bobo could be among several coaches retained. The team projects to have, at most, around 55 available scholarship players for the game.

A mighty Blazers defense

In the grand scheme of things, the Gamecocks could’ve drawn an easier opponent. The Blazers are not world beaters, but they do have one facet that’s high-level: a stingy defense.

Head coach Bill Clark’s squad allows only 4.7 yards per play, sixth-best in the country. By the SP+ rankings, UAB is 10th in the country. Their offense hasn’t been great, but QB Tyler Johnston III overcame an injury and Spencer Brown is a workhorse back.

The Gamecocks offense has languished at points and will be without top receiver Shi Smith and starting guard Sadarius Hutcherson.

Kevin Harris’ chase for history

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris was the SEC’s top rusher in the 10-game regular season, though Alabama freight train Najee Harris surpassed him in the SEC title game. Harris has 1,138 rushing yards and 15 TDs.

For the school’s single-season marks, he ranks fifth in rushing yards and is tied for second in touchdowns. He’s two behind Marcus Lattimore’s 17 in that latter category and within striking distance of third in yards behind Mike Davis (1,183) and Lattimore (1,197).

Three UAB football players to watch

▪ RB Spencer Brown — The 220-pounder has 889 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in eight games.

▪ WR Austin Watkins — The senior saw his numbers dip with a starting quarterback who missed much of the season, but he leads the Blazers with 33 catches and 466 yards after posting 1,092 yards and six touchdowns on 19.2 yards per catch in 13 games last season.

▪ LB Jordan Smith — At 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, the pass rusher leads his team with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, plus 41 tackles.