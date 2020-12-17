College Sports In Photos: USC Women’s basketball vs. Temple By Tracy Glantz December 17, 2020 09:39 PM ORDER REPRINT → South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) pressures Temple guard Jasha Clinton (1) during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) snags the ball from Temple guard Asonah Alexander (2) during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard LeLe Grissett (24) congratulates teammate Victaria Saxton (5) during the second half of action against the Temple Owls at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) tells to the team during the second half of action against the Temple Owls at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) shoots as Temple guard Jada Graves (5) defends during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) presumes Temple forward Mia Davis (25) during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley takes on a relaxed pose during the second half of action as the Gamecocks dominate the Temple Owls at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks won, 103-41. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives the ball downcourt during the second half of action against the Temple Owls at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks won, 103-41 Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) blocks a pass by Temple guard Asonah Alexander (2) during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks won, 103-41. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) grapples for a ball with Temple guard Emani Mayo (12) and Temple guard Rayniah Walker (3) during the first half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere (15) passes as Temple guard Jada Graves (5) pressures during the first half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard Eniya Russell (2) shoots as Temple guard Kash Ayuso (11) pressures during the first half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots overTemple guard Asonah Alexander (2) during the first half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) is pressured by Temple guard Asonah Alexander (2) and Temple forward Alexa Williamson (20) during the first half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson (3) pressure Temple guard Asonah Alexander (2) and Temple guard Jasha Clinton (1) for a ball during the first half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Comments
