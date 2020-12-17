Gamecocks crack 100 points against Dawn Staley’s former team in rout

Dawn Staley’s dominance over her former team continues, as South Carolina women’s basketball routed Temple 103-41 at home Thursday night.

That marks four consecutive wins in four seasons for the Gamecocks against the Owls, whom Staley coached from 2000 to 2008. And unlike last season’s contest, in which Temple provided Staley’s squad with an unexpected battle and a single-digit margin of victory, this year’s matchup was a lopsided affair in which No. 5 USC’s depth simply overwhelmed a Temple team with turnover issues.

Ten different Gamecocks scored on the game, led by sophomore guard Zia Cooke, who poured in 12 points in the first quarter alone and finished with a team-best 23.

Cooke’s scoring outburst early helped USC overcome a somewhat sluggish start, as she tallied eight points in a 10-2 run in the first quarter. In the early going, Temple did manage to beat the Gamecocks on the boards, winning the rebounding battle and getting second chances despite not having the size to compete with 6-foot-5 forward Aliyah Boston.

But that advantage dried up as the game wore on, and the Owls’ physicality cost them with two players picking up three quick fouls before halftime. Boston, meanwhile, settled in to tally 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and USC spread its offense around, breaking 100 points for the second time this year.

Temple, meanwhile, shot just 23% from the field and was largely shut down in the interior, scoring only 16 points in the paint.

3 OBSERVATIONS

1. Temple finished the game with 18 turnovers, and the Gamecocks made the Owls pay by scoring 28 points on fast breaks, including 13 in a third quarter that took the game from comfortable to full-on rout. South Carolina’s ball movement in transition was especially smooth, and junior Destanni Henderson led the way with seven assists.

2. Sophomore forward Laeticia Amihere got the first start of her career Thursday night, joining three of her classmates in the lineup. Against a physically smaller and outmatched Temple squad, she started slow but built up steam as the game went on, scoring four consecutive points to start the second quarter as the Owls consistently fouled her on strong drives to the basket. And in the third quarter, she tallied five more to put her at 11 points for the game.

3. The player Amihere replaced in the lineup, junior forward Victaria Saxton, was electric off the bench, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 5 South Carolina (5-1) vs. Ole Miss (5-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

