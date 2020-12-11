College Sports
Who is coming, going, leaving: Looking ahead at South Carolina roster situation
New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer takes over in a tricky spot. The Gamecocks’ roster was ranked among the top 25 most talented in the country by 247Sports, but they’re coming off consecutive eight-loss seasons, and with just a few days until the early signing period begins, the recruiting class of 2021 is looking pretty thin, ranked 90th nationally and last in the SEC.
And of course, the NCAA decided that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this past season won’t count against any players’ eligibility, giving seniors a free pass to return. Not every veteran will take advantage of that opportunity, though, and several USC underclassmen have already declared for the NFL Draft, not to mention players who might decide to transfer ahead of the NCAA’s expected ruling allowing a one-time immediate eligibility waiver.
All in all, Beamer will have his work cut out for him. Managing the comings and goings of a college football roster is a daunting task at the best of times, and Beamer is taking charge in decidedly not great times.
To keep track of it all, we’ve broken down the roster situation at the moment for Beamer heading into 2021, focusing on scholarship players plus a few notable walk-ons.
At the moment, the Gamecocks have 61 scholarship players from the 2020 roster who are not seniors and have not announced any intent to transfer. There are a dozen players, meanwhile, who either opted out before the season or are seniors who could decide to move on. Add those to the 10 commits currently in the class of 2021, and you’re at 83 scholarships potentially accounted for. But that could change.
Not coming back or likely not coming back
Declared for the NFL Draft
Israel Mukuamu — junior cornerback
Jaycee Horn — junior cornerback
Ernest Jones — junior linebacker
Shi Smith — senior wide receiver
Sadarius Hutcherson — senior offensive lineman
Seniors or juniors who walked on Senior Day
Will Register — tight end
Chandler Farrell — tight end/defensive lineman
Adam Prentice — fullback
Parker White — kicker
Keir Thomas — defensive lineman
Transfers out
Makius Scott — freshman defensive lineman (going to Georgia Tech)
Could be coming back (12)
Opt-outs (4)
Randrecous Davis — junior wide receiver
OrTre Smith — junior wide receiver
Mark Fox — redshirt freshman offensive lineman
R.J. Roderick — junior defensive back
Seniors who didn’t walk on Senior Day (8)
Collin Hill — quarterback
Jaylan Foster — defensive back
Spencer Eason-Riddle — linebacker
Jabari Ellis — defensive lineman
Aaron Sterling — defensive lineman
Damani Staley — linebacker
Sherrod Greene — linebacker
Nick Muse — tight end (Note: Muse participated in Senior Day activities, but when asked if he planned to return, he said he wasn’t sure and added that if position coach Bobby Bentley returned, he would too.)
Set to come back (61)
QUARTERBACK (2)
Luke Doty, freshman
Ryan Hilinski, sophomore
RUNNING BACK (5)
Kevin Harris, sophomore
Deshaun Fenwick, redshirt sophomore
Rashad Amos, freshman
MarShawn Lloyd, freshman
ZaQuandre White, redshirt junior
WIDE RECEIVER (8)
Josh Vann, junior
Dakereon Joyner, redshirt sophomore
Xavier Legette, sophomore
Jalen Brooks, junior
Rico Powers, freshman
Ger-Cari Caldwell, freshman
Chad Terrell, redshirt junior
Mike Wyman, freshman
Trey Adkins, redshirt sophomore (walk-on)
Ben Rollins, freshman (walk-on)
TIGHT END (5)
Traevon Kenion, redshirt freshman
Jaheim Bell, freshman
Eric Shaw, freshman
Keveon Mullins, redshirt freshman
KeShawn Toney, redshirt freshman
OFFENSIVE LINE (14)
Jordan Rhodes, redshirt junior
Eric Douglas, redshirt junior
Dylan Wonnum, junior
Jazston Turnetine, junior
Jaylen Nichols, sophomore
Jovaughn Gwyn, redshirt sophomore
Jakai Moore, redshirt freshman
Tyshawn Wannamaker, freshman
Hank Manos, redshirt sophomore
Trai Jones, freshman
Vincent Murphy, redshirt freshman
Vershon Lee, freshman
Wyatt Campbell, redshirt sophomore
Will Rogers, redshirt freshman
DEFENSIVE LINE (13)
Jordan Burch, freshman
Brad Johnson, redshirt junior
Rodricus Fitten, redshirt freshman
Gilber Edmond, freshman
Zacch Pickens, sophomore
Kingsley Enagbare, junior
Rick Sandidge, junior
Tonka Hemingway, freshman
Tyreek Johnson, redshirt sophomore
Joseph Anderson, redshirt freshman
M.J. Webb, redshirt junior
Alex Huntley, freshman
Devontae Davis, redshirt junior
LINEBACKER (3)
Mohamed Kaba, freshman
Jahmar Brown, sophomore
Rosendo Louis Jr., redshirt sophomore
Noah Vincent (walk-on), redshirt sophomore
Darryle Ware (walk-on), freshman
DEFENSIVE BACKS (9)
Jammie Robinson, sophomore
Jaylin Dickerson, redshirt junior
Cam Smith, redshirt freshman
Joey Hunter, freshman
Dominick Hill, freshman
Shilo Sanders, redshirt freshman
John Dixon, sophomore
O’Donnell Fortune, freshman
Darius Rush, redshirt sophomore
SPECIALISTS (2)
Kai Kroeger, freshman, punter
Mitch Jeter, freshman, kicker
Commitments (10)
Colton Gauthier — quarterback
Caleb McDowell — running back
O’Mega Blake — wide receiver
Sam Reynolds — wide receiver
Derwin Burgess Jr. — wide receiver
JonDarius Morgan — offensive lineman
Jordan Davis — offensive lineman
T.J. Sanders — defensive lineman
Nicholas Barrett — defensive lineman
Marcellas Dial — defensive back
