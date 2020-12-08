South Carolina’s top tackler moving on, declares for NFL Draft

One of the most vocal, productive players for South Carolina football’s defense is moving on to the pro ranks.

Junior linebacker Ernest Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. The Georgia native twice led the Gamecocks in tackles, as a sophomore and junior, and emerged as an emotional leader in the locker room over that time as well.

His decision comes two days after South Carolina announced the hiring on new head coach Shane Beamer, who replaces the fired Will Muschamp. Muschamp recruited Jones as a three-star prospect from Ware County High School in Waycross, Georgia.

“To my teammates, thank you! Everyday we came to work, you guys pushed me to be at my best,” Jones wrote in his statement announcing the decision. “You are all truly my brothers, and the relationships I have gained with each of you won’t be forgotten!

“To my coaches and strength staff, thank you for pouring a lot of time and energy into making me not only a better athlete but a better man. The knowledge I gained from each of you will help me as I move on to this next chapter.”

After appearing in five games and recording 16 stops as a freshman, Jones took over the starting job at middle linebacker and led the team with 97 tackles in 2019 and 86 this past season, putting him at 199 for his career.

He started all 12 games as a sophomore and nine this year before an ankle injury forced him to miss the season finale against Kentucky. In both years leading the team, he had 15 or more tackles than the second-leading player, in addition to two career interceptions, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

This past season, Jones recorded 19 tackles in a loss to LSU, the most by a Gamecock defender since 1987. He followed that up with an 18-tackle performance against Ole Miss. With South Carolina’s regular season over but several other SEC teams still schedule to play, he currently ranks fifth in the conference this year in stops.

In addition to his workmanlike performances on the field, Jones developed into a vocal leader for the Gamecock defense and a well-liked player among the fan base. In his statement Tuesday, he closed by thanking the fans.

“To the fans at the University of South Carolina, my second home, the second I stepped on campus I felt the love and passion you have for Gamecock football. Thank you for always supporting me and being the best fans in college football, it made every game in Williams-Brice Stadium unforgettable,” Jones wrote.

Jones joins fellow juniors Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu in deciding to leave USC early for the draft. Horn and Mukuamu both opted out of the season three weeks ago after Muschamp was fired. Another opt-out, defensive lineman Makius Scott, announced Monday he would be transferring to Georgia Tech. A fourth opt-out, starting safety RJ Roderick, has not announced whether he will return to Carolina.

With at least a trio of starters moving on to the NFL, Beamer will have to rebuild a South Carolina defense that ranks 12th in the SEC in points per game and 11th in yards per play. The Gamecocks collapsed down the stretch under the weight of opt-outs, injuries and COVID-19 protocols, surrendering 40 or more points in five of their last six games.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.